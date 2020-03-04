Thieves Targeting Luxury Wheels, Rims in Venice-Area

Detectives asking public for help providing information

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in a series of Venice-area thefts involving the rims and wheels of a luxury car brand.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) the suspect or suspects target newer model Mercedes-Benz vehicles and use a manual jack to lift the vehicles, lower them onto storage crates, and remove the tires and rims. The incidents, which have been occurring since 2018, unfold in a matter of minutes. There is no description of the suspect or suspects and/or their vehicle as of this time.

The thefts have occurred around the area of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division, Pacific Division, Wilshire Division, North Hollywood Division, and in the city of Beverly Hills, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Hill, West Los Angeles Detectives at (310) 444-1503.