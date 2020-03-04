March 5, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Thieves Targeting Luxury Wheels, Rims in Venice-Area

A Mercedes Benz with stolen rims in West Los Angeles. Photos: LAPD.

Detectives asking public for help providing information

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in a series of Venice-area thefts involving the rims and wheels of a luxury car brand.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) the suspect or suspects target newer model Mercedes-Benz vehicles and use a manual jack to lift the vehicles, lower them onto storage crates, and remove the tires and rims. The incidents, which have been occurring since 2018, unfold in a matter of minutes. There is no description of the suspect or suspects and/or their vehicle as of this time.

According to the LAPD, the thefts unfolded in a matter of minutes.

The thefts have occurred around the area of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division, Pacific Division, Wilshire Division, North Hollywood Division, and in the city of Beverly Hills, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Hill, West Los Angeles Detectives at (310) 444-1503.

Featured, Health, News

Coronavirus Patient in Isolation in West Los Angeles

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020 1

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...
Featured, News

Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced...
News, video

New senior lead officials to join LAPD West LA division: Yo! Venice Show – March, 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New senior lead officials to join LAPD West...

A rendering of the Marriott hotel under construction Marina del Rey. Photos: LA County.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Development

Construction Continues at MDR Hotel Development in the Works for 2 Decades

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

288-room hotel at Via Marina and Via Tahiti By Sam Catanzaro Construction continues on a new nearly 300-room dual hotel...

The interior of Hurry Curry on March 1, 2020. Photos: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular Mar Vista Indian Restaurant Closes

March 1, 2020

Read more
March 1, 2020

By Toi Creel A popular Indian restaurant near Venice has closed its doors for good after 35 years. Hurry Curry,...

A note in the window of Will Leather Goods on Abbot Kinney announcing the store's departure from Venice. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Will Leather Goods Closes Venice Location

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

Store closes after eight years on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Will Leather Goods a popular clothing, shoe and leather...
News, video

New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice Boardwalk: Yo! Venice Show – February, 27, 2020

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Homeless Shelter Opens

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

154-bed bridge housing center operational By Sam Catanzaro Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Mike Bonin Tuesday officially opened the Pacific...

Photo: Getty Images
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Link Housing Fix To Hsr, Solve Two Big Problems

February 26, 2020

Read more
February 26, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So SB 50 is dead, most likely at least for the rest of this...

Roz O'Connor and Dan Wunsch. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

“Romancing Peace” Comes to Venice

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

“Romancing Peace” The “out of the box” play with a cast of 10 had a successful LA premiere on June...

Footage of a man right before robbing two Westside stores. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Venice Boulevard 7-Elevens Robbed

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Semi-automatic handgun used to demand cash By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bridge Housing Shelter

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Over the weekend Venice locals got a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open. Learn more in...
News, video

New Multi-purpose residential development coming to Marina Arts district: Yo! Venice Show – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New Multi-purpose residential development in Marina Arts district....

Police activity at the scene of a death by suicide Feb. 18 in Venice. Photo: Bob Newman (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Jumps to Death in Venice

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

Coroner rules Tuesday incident death by suicide By Chole Marie Rivera The Los Angeles Coroner confirmed reports from the NextDoor...

"There’s still no substantial talk about California issues except from late-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor. Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter," writes Tom Elias. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News

Candidates Still Not Talking California Issue

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So…, as Elizabeth Warren would start out, the Democrats held a presidential primary debate...

