All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* New senior lead officials to join LAPD West LA division.
* Urban herb walk this weekend!
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Oxi Fresh.
New senior lead officials to join LAPD West LA division: Yo! Venice Show – March, 2, 2020
All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
"There’s still no substantial talk about California issues except from late-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor. Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter," writes Tom Elias. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).