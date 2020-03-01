Popular Mar Vista Indian Restaurant Closes

By Toi Creel

A popular Indian restaurant near Venice has closed its doors for good after 35 years.

Hurry Curry, located on the corner of Beethoven Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, has been vacant for several weeks.

The actual last day of closure is unknown, though online reviews of the restaurant date as recent as February of this year.

The eatery featured an Indian-based cuisine dedicated towards a variety of food palettes and dietary needs including some vegan and vegetarian options.

A space to the right of the restaurant read “for rent”. The actual restaurant itself did not have a for sale sign.

Yo! Venice did reach out to Hurry Curry via phone and social media to request more information but the restaurant could not immediately be reached.