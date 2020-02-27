February 28, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Will Leather Goods Closes Venice Location

A note in the window of Will Leather Goods on Abbot Kinney announcing the store's departure from Venice. Photo: Toi Creel.

Store closes after eight years on Abbot Kinney

By Toi Creel

Will Leather Goods a popular clothing, shoe and leather goods store has closed its doors in Venice.

The brick and mortar officially shut down February 17, leaving only messages in the window saying “Thank you Venice” with a link to their website.

The Abbot Kinney store lasted nearly eight years in Venice, opening in late September 2012 as their first brick and mortar store. Will Leather Goods currently does have flagship locations in both Eugene and Portland Oregon where the bags are designed, according to their website.

Thr brand was launched in 2007, by founder Bill Adler a former actor, starting with luxury handcrafted leather handbags and accessories.

Yo! Venice did reach out to the brand for the reasoning behind the closure, but the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Throughout its nearly eight years in Venice, the store made time to give back.

As part of the brand’s national campaign, Will Leather Goods donated 5,100 backpacks to local schools including Westminster Elementary in Venice and 1st Street Elementary School in Los Angeles.

A staff member told the Yo! Venice the two other flagship locations will remain open.

