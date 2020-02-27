All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice Boardwalk.
* Poetry Event Coming To Your Neighborhood.
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Oxi Fresh carpet cleaners.
New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice Boardwalk: Yo! Venice Show – February, 27, 2020
All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
"There’s still no substantial talk about California issues except from late-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor. Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter," writes Tom Elias. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).