February 26, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Link Housing Fix To Hsr, Solve Two Big Problems

Photo: Getty Images

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist

So SB 50 is dead, most likely at least for the rest of this election year. How does California now solve its housing problems without that most ambitious of proposed tactics for doing the job?

Maybe it’s time for Gov. Gavin Newsom and the labor unions who strongly back him and his policies to revert to a plan he talked up while running for governor back in May 2018: Link a necessarily complex housing fix to the ever-troubled bullet train project.

One perpetual California problem could help solve another.

Newsom strongly suggested this during a campaign interview, saying housing projects could be made to dovetail with the bedeviled bullet train project, now abuilding in the Central Valley and nowhere else.

Doing this would be completely consistent with Newsom’s holistic approach to government, perpetually insisting it’s best to try to tie things together.

It would also follow logically from Newsom’s late-January admission that the single goal he touted loudest during that 2018 campaign – a demand to build 3.5 million new housing units in the state by 2025 – was grossly exaggerated. While it’s real, the need for new housing is not as big as Newsom believed then; his goal was based on incomplete information.

The pullback in the governor’s goal was perhaps the most under-reported major story of this winter, buried in the flood of news coverage from both the impeachment trial of President Trump and California’s problem with homelessness. His goal had already proved unrealistic: unsold housing inventories in various parts of the state were high enough in 2019 that developers did not press for permits to build more than about one-fifth of what Newsom wanted during his first full year in office.

The aim of solving the supposedly gigantic housing shortfall was a main justification for SB 50, the failed attempt by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco to densify housing in almost all areas near light rail stations and major bus routes. The fact so much new housing is not really needed clearly took wind from the sails of SB 50.

But there nevertheless remains a big shortfall of affordable housing. Fewer than 25 percent of California households can now afford to buy homes – new or pre-existing – in the state. Less than 50 percent can afford so-called affordable units, which now average more than $500,000 apiece to build. Even when their sale price drops to about $350,000, while other prices in the same developments are lifted to compensate for it, many working families aspiring to home ownership still can’t buy.

That’s where high speed rail can come in. The planned bullet train route runs through some of the least pricey land in California, in both the Central Valley southeast of the San Francisco Bay area and in High Desert areas north and northwest of Los Angeles.

Building there could bring housing prices down enormously, as land costs remain a huge element in today’s high prices. Even though building in these places has increased, development remains slow because commutes to the state’s biggest job centers simply take too long.

Add the bullet train to the equation, and everything could change. Commute times between Tracy and the Silicon Valley, or from Bakersfield to Los Angeles, would be under one hour, far less time than many current freeway commutes. So no more 2:30 a.m. bus departures for workers who live in Tracy and work at Tesla’s Fremont plant.

Since 2018, Newsom has never repeated his observation that “The bullet train project…could be very useful in helping with housing.”

Instead, the state has heard Wiener and others gripe about the supposed evils of urban sprawl and single-family home zoning. But the prospect of living in a single-family home with breathing room played a big part in attracting millions of today’s Californians to the state during its big growth years. This was one reason for the failure of Wiener’s densification efforts.

For sure, tying the bullet train to new housing could create immense incentive to build in areas that get relatively little developer attention today.

It’s probably the most holistic, least controversial way to solve much of the housing problem.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected] His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Roz O'Connor and Dan Wunsch. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

“Romancing Peace” Comes to Venice

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

“Romancing Peace” The “out of the box” play with a cast of 10 had a successful LA premiere on June...

Footage of a man right before robbing two Westside stores. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Venice Boulevard 7-Elevens Robbed

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Semi-automatic handgun used to demand cash By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bridge Housing Shelter

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Over the weekend Venice locals got a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open. Learn more in...
News, video

New Multi-purpose residential development coming to Marina Arts district: Yo! Venice Show – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New Multi-purpose residential development in Marina Arts district....

Police activity at the scene of a death by suicide Feb. 18 in Venice. Photo: Bob Newman (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Jumps to Death in Venice

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

Coroner rules Tuesday incident death by suicide By Chole Marie Rivera The Los Angeles Coroner confirmed reports from the NextDoor...

"There’s still no substantial talk about California issues except from late-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor. Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter," writes Tom Elias. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News

Candidates Still Not Talking California Issue

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So…, as Elizabeth Warren would start out, the Democrats held a presidential primary debate...
News, video

“Bridge home” housing full, additional 300 on waiting list: Yo! Venice Show – February, 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * “Bridge home” housing full, additional 300 on waiting...

Photo: TCA Architects
Featured, News

Real Estate Brief: Mid-Century Modern Style Apartment Complex Complete

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

By Staff Writer A 500 unit+, mid-century modern inspired luxury apartment complex with rents reaching above $8,000 a month in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Beach Mardi Gras

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

Over the weekend Mardi Gras festivities came to the Venice Beach Boardwalk! Learn more in this video made possible by Silicon...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Elijah Wood sells Venice property: Yo! Venice Show – February, 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Elijah Wood sells Venice property. * Toni Morrison...

A rendering of the front of the Lincoln Apartments. Photos: Venice Community Housing.
Featured, News

A Look at the Lincoln Apartments

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

39 units of supportive housing By Chad Winthrop Learn about a development underway to bring 40 units of supportive housing...

The membrane tent at the Venice bridge housing center. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Bridge Housing to Open in Less Than 2 Weeks

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

Open house next week By Sam Catanzaro A bridge housing homeless shelter in Venice will open in a little more...
News, video

New affordable housing coming to Venice: Yo! Venice Show – February, 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

Read more
February 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New affordable housing coming to Venice. * Venice...

Orson Bean and wife Alley Mills. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Actor Orson Bean Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice

February 8, 2020

Read more
February 8, 2020

91-year-old actor-comedian passes away Friday night in front of local theatre By Sam Catanzaro Longtime actor and beloved Venice resident...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Rent Control Again: Is This Voted Needed?

February 6, 2020

Read more
February 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It was a head-scratcher the other day when the AIDS Healthcare Foundation submitted more...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR