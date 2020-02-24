“Romancing Peace” Comes to Venice

“Romancing Peace” The “out of the box” play with a cast of 10 had a successful LA premiere on June 31, 2019, at Fanatic Salon Theatre receiving a cover story article in the Culver City News and entertaining a packed house. The next engagement is the encore on Thursday, March 19 at the Beyond Baroque theatre in Venice.

The romantic comedy is about a pro-military singer-songwriter from Tupelo Mississippi, who falls in love with a California peace activist.

There are fictional storylines throughout the play. Will she fall in love with him despite their political and cultural differences? Will he support her peace activism especially her wanting to be semi-nude in a protest on Venice beach? What tragic event makes him rethink his pro-military ideology?

However, the ending is factual presenting a new rationale that world peace is not a dream for the first time in history.

The journey to writing the play “Romancing Peace” by playwright Dan Wunsch was anything but planned.

In Nashville, Wunsch, besides being the editor of Nashville Music Guide, was a successful songwriter with seven of songs recorded by independent artists including David Frizzell, a Grammy-nominated country singer.

However, he relocated to LA in 2013 to pitch scripts, not songs, with four fully written scripts and legal representation by LA entertainment lawyer Eric Weissmann, a former VP of Warner brothers,

A chance meeting with Oliva Tsu, a world class violinist and founder of Silicon Beach Philharmonic and Chorale, changed this. He pitched his song, “Let Us Play In Peace In Our World” to her, and the original composition was awarded the Children’s Song Of The Year in 2015 by her non-profit.

That unexpected award, his meeting an LA female activist and his passion for writing art to make a difference inspired Romancing Peace.

Many of the cast from the premiere will be returning including Gary Gibson (actor and singer-songwriter), Nilou Kashfi (actor), Roz O’Connor (actor), Gary Tang (actor), Dan Wunsch (actor, singer-songwriter, playwright).

Michael Lindley, the head of the Veterans For Peace Organization in LA, will end the play with a dedication to John Kennedy and will recite his last words to the American people in his speech to the Dallas Trade Mart found in his pocket on November 22, 1963.

The encore performance of “Romancing Peace” is on Thursday, March 19th at 7 pm, at Beyond Baroque Theater in Venice.

The event is FREE w/ RSVP name(s) to [email protected] . Courtesy of sponsorship by the Silicon Beach Arts Council.

There is an optional ticket donation of $10 on Eventbrite for Romancing Peace.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/romancing-peace-tickets-96227502049?aff=eand

For information email [email protected]

Submitted by Dan Wunsch