Man Jumps to Death in Venice

Coroner rules Tuesday incident death by suicide

By Chole Marie Rivera

The Los Angeles Coroner confirmed reports from the NextDoor app that a man was found deceased near the intersection of Thornton Ct. and Speedway in the afternoon of February 18th.

Coroner’s Davoud Ismaili, age 84, suffered multiple blunt force traumatic injuries when he fell from a nearby building. The Coroner’s investigation has ruled his death a suicide.

Neither the Los Angeles Police or Fire Departments were able to confirm additional NextDoor reports of a decedent near the intersection of Rose Ave. and 4th Ave.