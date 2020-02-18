February 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Real Estate Brief: Mid-Century Modern Style Apartment Complex Complete

Photo: TCA Architects

By Staff Writer

A 500 unit+, mid-century modern inspired luxury apartment complex with rents reaching above $8,000 a month in Marina Del Rey is complete.

The veil has been lifted at the Neptune Marina development in Marina Del Rey after three years of construction.

The $300 million development, replacing a 1960s apartment complex with the same name, is located at Via Marina and Marquesas Way.

The five-story complex is comprised of 526 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $3,625 to $8,325 per month.

TCA Architects was the project designer.

Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Beach Mardi Gras

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

Over the weekend Mardi Gras festivities came to the Venice Beach Boardwalk! Learn more in this video made possible by Silicon...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Elijah Wood sells Venice property: Yo! Venice Show – February, 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Elijah Wood sells Venice property. * Toni Morrison...

A rendering of the front of the Lincoln Apartments. Photos: Venice Community Housing.
Featured, News

A Look at the Lincoln Apartments

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

39 units of supportive housing By Chad Winthrop Learn about a development underway to bring 40 units of supportive housing...

The membrane tent at the Venice bridge housing center. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Bridge Housing to Open in Less Than 2 Weeks

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

Open house next week By Sam Catanzaro A bridge housing homeless shelter in Venice will open in a little more...
News, video

New affordable housing coming to Venice: Yo! Venice Show – February, 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

Read more
February 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New affordable housing coming to Venice. * Venice...

Orson Bean and wife Alley Mills. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Actor Orson Bean Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Venice

February 8, 2020

Read more
February 8, 2020

91-year-old actor-comedian passes away Friday night in front of local theatre By Sam Catanzaro Longtime actor and beloved Venice resident...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Rent Control Again: Is This Voted Needed?

February 6, 2020

Read more
February 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It was a head-scratcher the other day when the AIDS Healthcare Foundation submitted more...
News, video

Garage fire under investigation by LAFD: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – February, 6, 2020

February 6, 2020

Read more
February 6, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Garage fire under investigation by LAFD. * Breathwork...

Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Parking Meter Update

February 6, 2020

Read more
February 6, 2020 1

By Sam Catanzaro Last month an open house was held to discuss parking meters coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Now...
News, video

Crosswalk improvements coming to Washington blvd and Pacific Ave: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show, February, 3, 2020

February 3, 2020

Read more
February 3, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Crosswalk improvements coming to Washington blvd and Pacific...

The membrane tent at the Venice bridge housing center Monday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Work Wraps up at Bridge Housing Site

February 3, 2020

Read more
February 3, 2020

154-bed shelter set to open in coming weeks By Sam Catanzaro Contractors have finished work at a 154-bed homeless shelter...

VJAMM Committee members, former internees and local lawmakers and activists celebrate the one-year anniversary of the monument in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Venice Intersection to Commemorate Japanese Americans

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020 1

By Sam Catanzaro In April of 1942, Arnold Maeda was 15 years old when he and his father Takeda were...
News, video

Will the Ellis Act be restricted in certain neighborhoods? – Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 30 , 2020

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Will the Ellis Act be restricted in certain...

The 300 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

LAPD: Not Sufficient Evidence to Show Sexual Assualt of Homeless Woman Occurred

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police say that they do not have sufficient evidence or information to show that an...

A cleanup at the Venice Boulevard Globe Avenue homeless encampment over the summer. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division/Facebook.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Over $1 Million Approved for Showers, Bathrooms at 2 Encampments

January 27, 2020

Read more
January 27, 2020

Funding for pilot program approved by LA City Council By Sam Catanzaro Over $1 million has been approved by LA...

