Real Estate Brief: Mid-Century Modern Style Apartment Complex Complete

By Staff Writer

A 500 unit+, mid-century modern inspired luxury apartment complex with rents reaching above $8,000 a month in Marina Del Rey is complete.

The veil has been lifted at the Neptune Marina development in Marina Del Rey after three years of construction.

The $300 million development, replacing a 1960s apartment complex with the same name, is located at Via Marina and Marquesas Way.

The five-story complex is comprised of 526 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $3,625 to $8,325 per month.

TCA Architects was the project designer.