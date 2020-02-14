A Look at the Lincoln Apartments

39 units of supportive housing

By Chad Winthrop

Learn about a development underway to bring 40 units of supportive housing for youth and individuals experiencing homelessness on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.

At the February 6 Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) meeting, Venice Community Housing (VCH) provided an update on their Lincoln Apartments development.

According to a VCH Powerpoint presentation, the development will include 40 homes, 39 supportive housing units and one resident manager unit. 50 percent (20 units) will be for chronically homeless individuals while the other half (19 units) will be for transition-aged youth (18-24) who have

experienced homelessness

VCH is proposing 28 studios, nine one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units.

The complex would include three full-time professional social services staff with offices on-site, as well as multiple service partners, providing support for tenants.

Safe Place for Youth offices, social services and community-space is proposed for the ground floor

VCH says they plan on including parking for staff but “zero residential parking, as allowed by local and state codes for supportive housing.”

The project is currently pending approval by the City of Los Angeles Department of City Planning where VCH is requesting a state density bonus, with off-menu incentives for height, step-back, parking, loading zone, yards and passageway reductions, and floor area.

According to VCH, the project is exempt from California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review under AB 1197, a state law passed fall of 2019.

Measure HHH funds have been secured for the project. Additional funding sources would be secured after the land use approval process, VCH says.