Prince vs. Bowie silent disco on the Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival: Yo! Venice Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019 – all your local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Prince vs. Bowie silent disco on the Santa Monica Pier
* Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival
“So why not earmark some of the state’s current $21 billion budget surplus for building new housing where land is cheap, fees low and regulations minimal? That would be the Central Valley and some desert areas of Southern California,” writes Tom Elias in his latest California Focus column.
Left: Venice Local Lauren Koeppe stands at the helm of two new restaurants in the neighborhood. Behind her is one of local artist Patrick Marsden and husband Michael Brunt’s iconic moss walls. Right: Local cocktails at The Pier House. Venice-based, boutique, beverage manufacturer Tippling’s supply the cordials used in the cocktail mixes. Photos: Jakob Layman for Create Hospitality.