Man Arrested After Repeatedly Stabbing Wife in Venice

LAPD arrest man on suspicion of murder Friday night

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was arrested in Venice Beach Friday night after repeatedly stabbing his wife.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred at 6:10 p.m. in the 00 block of 27th Avenue, between Pacific Avenue and Speedway near Venice Beach.

The victim, described by the LAPD as a 48-year-old woman, suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital. Her condition is currently not known but Yo! Venice has reached out to the LAPD for an update.

Police describe the man as the woman’s husband. He was detained near the scene of the stabbing and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the LAPD.

Witnesses said they could hear the victim screaming for help near the time of the stabbing Friday night.