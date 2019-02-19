Venice Beach Among Most Instagrammable Locations in the U.S.

By Sam Catanzaro

A recent study has pegged Venice Beach as the ninth-most Instagrammable location in the United States. According to the study, carried out by PlayPicks, 3,186,917 posts have been shared here in Venice Beach. In light of this study, here are five of the most popular places for snapping pics on Venice Beach.

Ocean Front Walk

Home to the Venice Boardwalk and all the shops, performers and sights that come along with this iconic stretch of Venice, it is no wonder Ocean Front Walk is a favorite place for tourists to snap some shots for the ‘gram. Lined by palm trees and full of color, even longtime Venice locals find it hard to resist bringing out the camera here on a sunny day.

Venice Skatepark

From seasoned shredders to up-and-coming skaters, the Venice Beach Skatepark is one of the hottest skateparks in the country. While other skateparks may have bigger ramps, deeper pools and longer grind rails, they don’t have the level of performance and beach-front views boasted by the Venice Beach Skatepark. And with onlookers perennially surrounding the action snapping pics, the skaters are always putting on a show here.

Muscle Beach

Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is considered to be the birthplace of the physical fitness boom in the United States during the 20th century when it opened in 1934 and when it closed in 1987, Muscle Beach Venice, previously know as Venice Beach Weight Pen, became the center of the Westside fitness scene. Over the years, a slew of celebrities have flexed their muscles here, from Dave Draper and Larry Scott to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Trejo. Today, the iron-pumping lives on here on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, making it hard for passersby resist gawking at the feats of strength and snapping some pics.

Venice Art Walls

The Venice Art Walls is where graffiti art and the most iconic beach in Southern California meet. Located in the heart of the Venice Beach by the breakwater, these art walls are one of Los Angeles graffiti’s most historic landmarks. Colorful street art, murals and traditional as well as modern graffiti are always on display at these walls, catching many an eye and shutter exposure.

Pride Lifeguard Tower

When Venice won the right to keep its rainbow-painted lifeguard tower – initially begun as a Pride-only installation – on permanent display, it became the first LGBT monument approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Two years later, the tower where Brooks Avenue meets the beach, remains a center of attention in Venice, hard to miss amid the backdrop of white sand and blue ocean.