Abbot Kinney Festival This Sunday

Fun, games, food, drink this Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

By Sam Catanzaro

Venice, get ready to party! The Abbot Kinney Festival is taking over the street this Sunday on Abbot Kinney Blvd. The festival will shut down traffic and opens up the street to those ready to join all the fun and activities of this mile-long street party Sunday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 34th annual Abbot Kinney Festival promises to be the place to be in Venice on Sunday, with free festival admission, four live music stages, three beer gardens, rides and games for kids and 350 quality vendors and food trucks.

The festival is put on by the Abbot Kinney Festival Association, a 501(c)(3), grant-making organization, making this a day of fun attendees can feel good about.

“Our biggest fundraiser of the year, Abbot Kinney Festival, draws crowds of over 100,000 to the most iconic street in Venice,” the organization said. “We believe that we can have fun, bring our community together and give back at the same time. In fact, that’s exactly the spirit of the community we love so much and are committed to supporting.”

Food and Drink

Those planning on enjoying a few brews should bring cash as the Beer Garden is cash only. Entrance to the beer garden requires a $5 wristband which can be purchased in front of any of the three beer gardens. A $35 (plus service fee) Beer Garden Fast Past, however, will allow adults 21 years or older to avoid Beer Garden entrance lines all day at any of the three beer gardens. Plus, purchase a Beer Garden Fast Past and get a free drink! Purchase before 4 p.m. Saturday and get a free Abbot Kinney Festival hat.

Those who visit the Beer Garden will certainly be craving something to eat, and luckily there will be no shortage of top-notch food vendors on site. From Kogi BBQ and Poke Shack to Falasophy and Strictly Vegan, the hard part will be choosing where to go.

For those looking to have a fun time and feel healthy as well, there will be no shortage of pressed juiced and smoothie stands on site.

In addition to a Kreation Organic Cafe booth, the Odwalla’s Road to Our Roots tour will be in attendance at the festival in their vintage VW Van. With Odwalla will be California native photographer and surfboard designer Nico Guilis and LA-based independent customizable bicycle company Solé Bicycles. Each will be unveiling limited-edition, Odwalla inspired merch to select winners.

For a complete list of food and merchandise vendors, visit https://www.abbotkinney.org/2018-artisan-food.

Fun & Games

There will be a family parade, starting at California Avenue at 9:45 am. The parade route is Abbot Kinney Blvd and California Ave to Main Street

“Get the whole family moving to a Samba-Raggae beat with Samba da Mudanca and Sandra Sandia as we make our way down Abbot Kinney Boulevard to KidsQuad at Main Street,” reads the festival’s website.

Fun family activities on the KidsQuad Stage near Main St. promises to be great fun for kids of all ages. Included in the fun and games will be bouncy slides obstacle courses, bungee basketball, rock climbing, treasure hunts, a merry-go-round, glitter tattoos/face painting, tie-dying and paint a Kindness Rock.

Games and activities in KidsQuad require between two and six tickets. Tickets and wristbands can be purchased at the KidsQuad Ticket Booth located at Abbot Kinney and Brooks for $1 each or $20 for 25. For $100, parents can get their kids unlimited access to rides and activities with a KidsQuad Wristband. Purchase before Saturday at 4 p.m. and save $10 and get a free Abbott Kinney Festival kid’s t-shirt.

With four music stages, there will be non-stop music and entertainment on hand. Visit https://www.abbotkinney.org/entertainment-2018/ for the lineup!

For every $25 spent at any brick and mortar Abbot Kinney business on the day of the festival, one can get a free entry ticket for a drawing of a Linus Bike. Bring receipts to an Info Booth to redeem. Raffle tickets can also be bought for $1 each at info booths. Info Booths are located at Venice, Westminster and Brooks. 100% of this money funds the Festival’s Community Grants Program.

Getting to Festival and Parking

For those driving, parking on the street will be tough so attendees are encouraged to use one of the three official festival parking lots: Santa Clara & Electric, Milwood & Electric and Venice Blvd & Irving Tabor (between Electric & Abbot Kinney). Festival parking is valet only for $25.

There are also public parking lots located throughout the area. One is at Westminster Elementary School on Main Street between Brooks Avenue and Westminster Avenue. Others are on Windward, Electric Avenue, Washington Boulevard near Venice Pier and in Marina del Rey.

There will also be two free bike valet stations at each end of the festival at Venice Blvd. and Main Street.