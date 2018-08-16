Paddle Tennis U.S. Open Coming to Venice

Paddle tennis U.S. Open National Singles tournament this weekend in Venice Beach.

By Sam Catanzaro

Professional tennis players and fans will soon head to New York for the U.S. Open of tennis, one of the most exciting sporting events in the country. This same level of excitement is coming to Venice Beach this weekend, August 18-19, for another U.S. Open: the paddle tennis US Open National Singles tournament.

The Venice Beach Paddle Tennis Courts are world-renowned and therefore there Venice is home to some of the country’s best paddle tennis players who will be competing against contestants from all over the country. And unlike the U.S. Open of tennis where even nosebleed seats are expensive, the U.S. Open National Singles paddle tennis tournament is free and the action is intimate.

The Venice Beach Paddle Tennis Court are located at 1800 Ocean Front Walk. For more information contact Fred Easley at Venice Recreation and Parks at (310) 399-2775. Park at 2100 Ocean Front Walk or take a bike, scooter or public transit!