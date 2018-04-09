Richard Janes: Passion, Purpose & Authenticity

by Guy Camilleri

This week, I’m excited to introduce you to Richard Janes, a Personal Brand Master and a man who is wildly enthusiastic about assisting people to show up as the very best version of themselves.

Richard also happens to be an Englishman in Venice relishing the weather, people, food, and lifestyle. On any given day, if you see a dashingly handsome chap walking down Abbott Kinney in a sharp suit and tie, it may very well be, Richard Janes. He also attends my studio at the Electric Lodge to express his authentic voice with actors, writers, directors and a wildly diverse group of creative humans.

Recently, we sat down for a chat at Gjelina Take Away. Here is a snippet of our conversation.

Guy: Richard, do you want to be a personal brand expert or do you need to be?

Richard: My deep-seated need is to help people connect passion and purpose with their authentic personal brand so that they can achieve those big audacious hairy goals that keep them up at night. At the center of my work lives the stories surrounding nomenclature and how those stories impact both the way we show up in our lives and how other people perceive us.

Guy: What is a brand?

Richard: I know that for many people the idea of treating themselves as a brand just seems awful! But, a brand is essentially a set of distinguishing marks or attributes that set something out as different from everything else.

Guy: Why is it essential for an individual to have a brand?

Richard: We have a brand whether we like it or not. It is one of the most important parts of being human as it has a profound effect on our success, survival, and overall well-being. But for many of us we just hand over any control we have to be the hero in our journey, we become reactionary in our life vs. grabbing it by the horns. How many of us have asked ourselves “what am I doing with my life” – that question is a direct reflection of our personal brand.

Guy: Last year, I registered for your PBM (Personal Brand Masters) program to obtain a deeper sense of specificity with my acting studio and in my personal life. I’m grateful for accomplishing this and much, much more. Part of the PBM program included me coming up with three words to describe who I am in the world. I’m curious, why three words?

Richard: Each person’s unique three words act as a filter, which can be applied to every decision, every opportunity, and every personal and professional goal. At their core, the three words represent the root of a person’s Love, Success, and Shadow.

Guy: What are some common types of resistance you encounter with clients?

Richard: The two most common types are a deep-seated fear of not being good enough and the fear of alienating people. So we self-sabotage our success in fear of what will happen if we stand apart from others or speak our authentic truth.

Guy: And, how do you address resistance when working with a client?

Richard: The first step is to label it. It’s incredible how powerful the simple act of acknowledging the block can have on making a fundamental shift in your life.

Guy: Shifting to a brand in of itself, what do you love about Venice?

Richard: I’ve proactively built my life around the Venice community, and I’ve been lucky enough to find a fantastic school in St. Mark for my two children. I get to witness the most extraordinary artists pushing the limits of self-expression at your acting studio, but above all, I love the fact that Venice is full of people who are exploring what it means to be authentic artists in their life.

Guy: Is there anything you are concerned about with Venice?

Richard: One of the things I find difficult about Venice is the tension between the old and the new, the haves and the have-nots. Venice and its brand continue to experience rapid change, on a daily basis. To successfully move forward, we need to embrace our brothers and sisters who make up this valuable community. The heart of Venice is in the people who reside here; the homeless man living in his car is as much a part of this community as the man driving his Tesla.

Guy: I agree as I’ve witnessed this three times in my life: Oahu, New York City and Venice. Writing a column for Yo! Venice provides me the opportunity to place these diverse and unique individuals like you in the foreground, right where they belong!

Guy Camilleri is a Venice-based actor, acting coach, and poet who writes a column for Yo! Venice. Also, he teaches class on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Electric Lodge, in Venice. His private coaching specializes in building characters for film, television and stage, audition preparation, self-taped auditions, original reels and self-expression in any field of interest. To audit, enroll in a class or book a coaching session, visit www.guycamilleri.com. Follow Guy on Instagram @guy-camilleri and Facebook.