Westside Shake Up

A strong earthquake rattled Los Angeles today. While the U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was about 48 miles southwest of the Channel Islands, National Weather Service officials said there is no tsunami threat.

Initial reports said the quake was a magnitude-5.0.

Venice neighbor Henry Hereford told Yo! Venice he felt it and was surprised to hear it registered so high. “It was very slow and wavey, not a sharp shake, my blinds kept swinging for a while,” he said.

People across West Los Angeles reported feeling the rumble. “Just a little shake up here, not a sway,” said one person working out of a highrise in Santa Monica.