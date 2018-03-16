Word on the Rain

Beware of flooding in Venice today warns the National Weather Service (NWS). The L.A. Rain is expected to continue today.

Moderate to heavy rain fell across the county this morning, triggering rock and mudslides in the Santa Monica Mountains and minor flooding in areas across Los Angeles County.

The NWS said periods of light to moderate rain are expected through early Saturday “as a series of storms move through the area.” Dry but cool conditions are expected Saturday

through Monday. After that, “a potentially powerful and significant storm will be

possible Tuesday into Wednesday, when moderate to heavy rain may occur along

with higher snow levels.”