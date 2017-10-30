by Melanie Camp.

The Venice Sign is now as orange as a Halloween jack-o-lantern. While the sign shines bright, the man responsible for keeping it lit would prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

When I tell people, “I’m the guy who changes the lights in the Venice Sign, people are like ‘no you’re not, ’ and I’m like, ‘Oh well,’” said the lighting guy, who officially wants to be known as just, Todd.

The Venice Chamber of Commerce oversees the sign’s maintenance and upkeep, and Todd said he has an official name tag for meetings that reads; Todd A – Venice Sign Guy.

Before Todd took over managing the bulbs in the Venice Sign, the sign lighting was hit and miss. “It wasn’t always working,” Todd told Yo! Venice. A lighting professional, Todd offered to help out as a way of giving back to the community. “It’s something that represents Venice. There’s a lot of heritage,” he said.

You can follow the Venice Sign on Instagram @venicesign.