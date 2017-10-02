The City Bureau of Engineering is holding a public hearing on Friday, October 6, to consider whether to approve the on-going implementation of the operating hours with regards to Los Angeles’ long-standing beach curfew.

The hearing will be at 6:00 pm in the Westchester Senior Center Community Room, located at 8740 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Neighbors are invited to have their say about continuing the beach curfew.

The City Department of Recreation and Parks is applying for a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to maintain the operating hours of the City’s beach parks and to resolve legal questions about the need to have applied for a CDP when the curfew was originally approved in 1989.

The beach curfew closes five city beach parks, including Venice, Dockweiler, and Will Rogers in Council District 11, from midnight until 5:00 am.

The Bureau of Engineering public hearing is the first step in the public process. After the October 5th public hearing, the City Engineer will issue a determination regarding the application. The City Engineer’s decision is appealable to the Board of Public Works and will ultimately be considered by the California Coastal Commission. There will be an opportunity for additional public input at each step of the process.

To have your say in the decision-making process, either make time to attend the meeting or submit comments in writing to William Jones at william.jones@lacity.org or write to:

City of Los Angeles Bureau of Public Works

Bureau of Engineering, Environmental Management Group

Attention: William Jones, Environmental Supervisor II

1149 S. Broadway, Suite 600, Mail Stop 939

Los Angeles, CA 90015-2213