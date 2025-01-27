Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into Possibly Vacant Venice Canal Property

The suspect was taken into custody upon authorities’ arrival to the scene

By Zach Armstrong

Authorities arrested a man who broke into a Venice Canal property on Friday, LAPD confirmed.

On Jan. 24 just after 2 p.m., police responded to a call about a possible burglary suspect in the 4100 block of Linnie Canal. The suspect was described as a male wearing an orange sweatshirt who broke into a potentially vacant property.

The suspect was taken into custody upon authorities’ arrival and was arrested for burglary. No additional details were immediately provided.