Automotive and Marine Styling Center Expands in California with New Marina del Rey Location

This Expansion Is Strategic, Given Marina Del Rey’s Status as Home to the Nation’s Largest Man-Made Recreational Harbor

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announced the opening of its 13th California location in Marina del Rey.

The new store, managed by Zaw Pine Naing, offers a range of automotive and marine styling upgrades including window tinting, paint protection films, audio enhancements, and security systems. Naing expressed enthusiasm for the venture, noting the significant local demand for such services. “Starting and owning my own business here is a dream come true,” he said in a release.

Located at 4130 Lincoln Blvd, this expansion is strategic, given Marina del Rey’s status as home to the nation’s largest man-made recreational harbor, attracting affluent boat owners.

Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World, highlighted Naing’s suitability for leading the new location. “Marina del Rey needed a strong leader and team to represent our brand, and Naing fits that bill perfectly,” Bonfiglio stated in a release.

For those interested in the services offered, appointments can be made by calling 424-467-1199 or visiting the store’s website.