January 24, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua is a Neighborhood Institution

Old school in preparation and presentation, TQ is the choice of locals 

By Nick Antonicello

Taqueria Chihuahua is the reliable source for Mexican food here in the Venice neighborhood!

Conveniently located at 505 Washington Blvd at the strip mall just a few doors west of SUBWAY, TQ is the value added restaurant that fits any budget.

With dining inside and out, TQ’s extensive menu and dedication to great customer service is with few peers.

A second location has just opened in Culver City, but this locale commands a loyal following of customers who love traditional tacos, burritos and other assortments of your favorite Mexican dishes.

Taqueria Chihuahua is well-loved by their customers because of their authenticity in this  laid-back setting.

My personal favorites are the Shrimp Burrito as well as the Shrimp Taco and their burgers and fries.

TQ operates Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and is closed on Sundays.

For more information or to place an order, you can call them at (310) 827-8775.

If you’re interested in delivery or takeout options, Taqueria Chihuahua partners with DoorDash. You can place an order through that platform.

The new location in Culver City is at 4437 Sepulveda Blvd. and is now open for business.  

For more details and updates you can visit their official website: Taqueria Chihuahua

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a tip or a take? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/my13ujWTOK pic.twitter.com/WapdyW882F — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) January 24, 2025

Photo: Instagram: @caitlinedoran
Hard, News

Palisades Influencer’s Pet Tortoise Escapes Fire

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Caitlin Doran, Local Social Media Star, Leads Family’s Recovery from Devastating Blaze In the face of the devastating Palisades Fire,...
Hard, News

$2.5B Relief Bill for LA Fire Recovery Signed, Aiding Schools and Home Rebuilding

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Bipartisan Legislation Expedites Emergency Response and Streamlines Reconstruction Efforts Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation providing over $2.5 billion to...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Academics, Arts & Athletics

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles, No French knowledge required to enroll. Join...

Photo: Instagram: @gottsroadside
Dining, News

Gott’s Roadside Unveils Details, Opening Date for Upcoming Santa Monica Location

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Gott’s Menu Features Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, Tacos and Organic Shakes Gott’s Roadside, the Napa Valley eatery known for its American...
Hard, News

“All The Happiness I Accrued Had Disappeared” As Repopulation Begins, Palisades Residents Face Emotional Distress of Seeing Ruins Face-to-Face

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Areas such as those off Topanga Canyon Boulevard from Viewridge Road to Grand View Drive, and areas off Old Topanga...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

City Council Approves Formation Of Ad Hoc Committee On Wildfire Recovery

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Traci Park has resigned from her position as Chair of the 2028 Olympics Committee to focus entirely on the recovery...

Photo: Venice Neighborhood Council
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Vote by Mail Ballot Applications Open for 2025 VNC Board Election

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Per City Mandate, this election is Vote By Mail ONLY By Nick Antonicello Due to budget constraints imposed by the...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree LLC: Leaders in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The A Plus Tree team partners with and serves residential, apartment, HOA, commercial, and retail properties The A Plus Tree...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

County Board Approves Emergency Measures to Address Post-Fire Debris Flows

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The measures include installing temporary flood control infrastructure, removing hazardous materials from burn zones, and coordinating with state and federal...
Hard, News

Injuries Reported in Mar Vista Car Crash

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The incident occurred during the late morning hours Emergency crews were dispatched Monday morning to a traffic collision at 11459...
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: Councilwoman Park Addresses VNC

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Councilmember reports to the community on the current state of the wildfires and the impact on Venice and Los Angeles...

Photo: GoFundMe: West Side Ballet of Santa Monica Volunteer Guild
Hard, News

Westside Ballet Community Rallies to Support 40 Families Devastated by Palisades Fire

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Founded in 1967, Westside Ballet is Los Angeles’ oldest public ballet school, renowned for its inclusive approach to dance education...

Photo: Facebook: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

Oregon Residents Arrested for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

When deputies stopped the a truck, they found occupants claiming to represent the “Roaring River Fire Department” Authorities arrested two...

Photo: Instagram: @venice_memes
Hard, News

Bowlero in Mar Vista Rebrands as “Lucky Strike”

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Bowlero, which opened in 2015 following a retro renovation of the original AMF Mar Vista Lanes, had long been a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR