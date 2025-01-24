Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua is a Neighborhood Institution

Old school in preparation and presentation, TQ is the choice of locals

By Nick Antonicello

Taqueria Chihuahua is the reliable source for Mexican food here in the Venice neighborhood!

Conveniently located at 505 Washington Blvd at the strip mall just a few doors west of SUBWAY, TQ is the value added restaurant that fits any budget.

With dining inside and out, TQ’s extensive menu and dedication to great customer service is with few peers.

A second location has just opened in Culver City, but this locale commands a loyal following of customers who love traditional tacos, burritos and other assortments of your favorite Mexican dishes.

Taqueria Chihuahua is well-loved by their customers because of their authenticity in this laid-back setting.

My personal favorites are the Shrimp Burrito as well as the Shrimp Taco and their burgers and fries.

TQ operates Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and is closed on Sundays.

For more information or to place an order, you can call them at (310) 827-8775.

If you’re interested in delivery or takeout options, Taqueria Chihuahua partners with DoorDash. You can place an order through that platform.

The new location in Culver City is at 4437 Sepulveda Blvd. and is now open for business.

For more details and updates you can visit their official website: Taqueria Chihuahua

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a tip or a take? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com