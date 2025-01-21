Westside Ballet Community Rallies to Support 40 Families Devastated by Palisades Fire

Founded in 1967, Westside Ballet is Los Angeles’ oldest public ballet school, renowned for its inclusive approach to dance education

As the Pacific Palisades fire continues to leave devastation in its wake, the Westside Ballet of Santa Monica is mobilizing to aid 40 families connected to its community who have suffered unimaginable losses.

A fundraiser led by the Westside Ballet Volunteer Guild has already raised more than $76,000, with a goal of exceeding $100,000 to provide financial relief to affected students, faculty, and alumni. The fire, which ravaged Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Topanga Canyon, and other nearby areas, destroyed homes and upended lives, leaving families without clothing, memorabilia, and other essentials. Among the affected are families whose children and loved ones have found refuge and stability within the ballet school’s close-knit community.

“Our ballet community is all my daughter has left of normal—it’s the same for so many kids who have lost their homes,” one parent states on the fundraiser’s page..

Founded in 1967, Westside Ballet is Los Angeles’ oldest public ballet school, renowned for its inclusive approach to dance education and its emphasis on Balanchine-style training. Its non-profit division, Westside Ballet of Santa Monica, has been a cornerstone of the local arts community, presenting annual performances of The Nutcracker, the city’s longest-running production.

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/Westside-ballet-families-devastated-by-LA-fires?cdn-cache=0.