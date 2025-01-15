January 16, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Wikipedia Commons

OPINION: Governor and City Should Pause on Rebuilding The Palisades

Venice Stakeholders Association President Mark Ryavec Argues for Fire-Resilient Reforms Before Rebuilding in the Pacific Palisades

By Mark Ryavec

Governor Gavin Newsom is misguided in issuing an executive order to expedite rebuilding houses in the Pacific Palisades without first examining what happened there and applying lessons that may be learned to reform building codes and significantly increase the capacity of the local firefighting water system.

The governor recently issued orders to relax Coastal Commission permit requirements and environmental review for new construction as long as the replacement building is not more than 10% larger or taller than the original.

If the city of Los Angeles agrees, this will allow property owners to more quickly start rebuilding – with the same building materials and lax fire safety requirements that failed to protect over 10,000 homes.

I grew up in neighboring Santa Monica and know the community’s built environment from regularly hiking in the area.  The majority of homes that were destroyed employed stucco for their exterior walls.  Just a cursory online search reveals that standard stucco can only withstand extreme heat for about one hour.  Thus, without a change in building codes, the governor is proposing to allow the use of the same building material that failed spectacularly. 

There should be an examination by a city commission of experts to determine if standard stucco should be allowed, or limited to blocks that are a half mile or mile away from wilderness areas that are likely to be again overgrown in the next five to ten years with flammable grasses and chaparral. 

In some of the few homes that survived, a fiberglass filament was added to the stucco mix, which boosts its ability to withstand heat.  Another design element that was successfully deployed in some homes that withstood the fire are lumber and plywood that was coated with fire retardant during the framing stage.  The city should consider making these mandatory.

There are other building materials, such as tilt-up concrete panels, full dimension 4-inch bricks (as opposed to thin brick veneer), 3-inch-thick stone walls, and metal, which when properly installed, withstand extreme heat for at least four hours, enough time for all surrounding foliage to burn out, leaving the house standing.

Asphalt roofing shingles, which contain a significant amount of petroleum, do not well withstand fire, and should be banned in favor of Class A fireproof installations like terracotta or concrete tiles or other fireproof materials.  Similarly, the juncture of roof eaves with exterior walls is one of the locations most vulnerable to fire, so the city must adopt a requirement that these areas be properly sealed with fireproof material.

One of the most destructive aspects of this fire was the domino effect; the ability of the fire to jump easily from house to house where there were narrow side-yard setbacks.  While very costly, now would be the time for the city to establish mini-fire breaks by purchasing lots every five or ten houses, and leaving them empty.  This could also be accomplished by neighbors banding together to purchase lots of those who don’t want to rebuild, to establish fire breaks.

The intense heat seen in the Palisades cannot be exaggerated.  An architect friend relates that the temperatures achieved in such a wind-blown fire can be several thousand degrees Fahrenheit.  Often buildings burn well in front of actual flames as a result of the radiant heat causing spontaneous combustion.  Despite brush clearance 100 feet all around a house he had designed, the property was ignited by the extreme heat from homes burning nearby.  In this instance, the windows shattered and became the entry point for the radiant heat to engulf the home’s interior contents, burning the walls from the inside out.  The house was 100% framed with noncombustible materials, including steel framing, and the roof.  He told me that the only improvement that could have possibly saved it would have been a combination of a site-wide fire suppression system, at a cost of $50,000 to $75,000, and fire shutters on the windows.  Certainly, the city should at least consider mandating the installation of metal shutters on all new construction in hillside areas.

Los Angeles’ own fire chief, Kristen Crowley, has recommended adding additional fire stations throughout the city.  It is possible that several now-empty lots in the Palisades should be purchased for new stations, instead of proceeding quickly with rebuilding homes on them.  And land at high elevations, previously the site of homes, will be needed for new reservoirs to address the evident lack of adequate reservoir capacity and water pressure.

Finally, there are some lessons that can be learned from the few positive developments seen in the Palisades fire.  These include the ability of some homeowners to successfully defend their houses with shovels and water hoses and the survival of the Getty Villa.  Shouldn’t these lessons be understood and incorporated in planning and building codes before anyone starts breaking ground for replacement homes?  Even in advance of the thorough investigation I am calling for, the city council and mayor should direct the Department Building and Safety, in consultation with fire officials and experienced architects, to immediately publish a list of best practices, as described above, for building in hillside areas with historical fire risk.

Excuse the paraphrasing of this well-worn cliché, but doing the same thing, under the same building codes, and expecting a different result, i.e., a community that will withstand the next firestorm, is indeed the definition of insanity.

Mark Ryavec, president of the Venice Stakeholders Association, served as a legislative analyst for the city of Los Angeles, and the former Chief Deputy Assessor for Los Angeles County.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

$12M Relief Fund Established for LA Artists Affected by Wildfires

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

The Initiative Is Spearheaded by the J. Paul Getty Trust, With Backing From the Mohn Art Collective, East West Bank,...

Photo: Jeff Garris
Hard, News

Former SWAT Officer Who Braved Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Loses Everything in Palisades Fire

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Jeff Garris, a retired Pittsburgh SWAT officer celebrated for his heroism during the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, faces a...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Christopher Lee served as Chair of the Rules & Selections Committee that created the process for the 2025 elections within LA’s constraints of no in-person voting
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Democracy Denied?

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Neighborhood Council Elections Mandate That Ballots Be Requested Will Cause Turnout and Participation to Plummet, No In-Person Voting Will Have...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

SUV Set Ablaze Outside Marina del Rey Storage Facility

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Ravenous Flames Consumed the Vehicle By Zach Armstrong An SUV was almost entirely engulfed in flames outside of a Marina...
Hard, News

LAFD Didn’t Deploy Available Firefighters or Water-Carrying Engines Despite Warnings: REPORT

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Defended the Department’s Strategy, Citing the Need to Balance Wildfire Readiness With Increased Citywide 911 Calls...

Photo: The KINN
News, upbeat

Westside Businesses Transform Into Distribution Hubs and Shelters Amid Devastating Fire

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Local businesses and volunteers transform spaces into shelters, donation hubs, and meal services, stepping up to support evacuees and frontline...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Veterinarian Shelters Nearly 40 Pets Amid Devastating Fire: Report

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Annie Harvilicz has turned her Marina del Rey animal hospital into a haven for displaced pets As the Palisades Fire...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Map Shows Where Palisades Homes Were Destroyed or Spared With Images

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Over 5,300 structures have been destroyed with 12,000 threatened by the Palisades Fire, which has already charred 23,713 acres and...

Photo: Instagram: @scvsheriff
Hard, News

Man Impersonating Firefighter Arrested, Details Emerge on Those Killed in Palisades Fire

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

As the Palisades and Eaton fires continue to devastate Southern California, officials have confirmed a combined death toll of 24...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Newsom Issues Executive Order to Expedite Wildfire Recovery, Announces Tax Relief for L.A. County

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Governor Newsom’s order fast-tracks rebuilding efforts, extends price-gouging protections, and provides tax relief to wildfire victims in Los Angeles County...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Cost of New Mar Vista Complex Cut by $1.25M, Now Going for $10.75M

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Completed in 2024, the four-story contemporary building features a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, including the skyline...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR