January 16, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

$12M Relief Fund Established for LA Artists Affected by Wildfires

The Initiative Is Spearheaded by the J. Paul Getty Trust, With Backing From the Mohn Art Collective, East West Bank, the Mellon Foundation, and Several Other National and International Organizations

A group of prominent arts organizations and philanthropists have launched a $12 million emergency relief fund to assist artists and arts workers in Los Angeles who have been devastated by the ongoing wildfires. 

The LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund aims to support those who have lost their homes, studios, or livelihoods due to the fires that have ravaged parts of the city.

The initiative is spearheaded by the J. Paul Getty Trust, with backing from the Mohn Art Collective, East West Bank, the Mellon Foundation, and several other national and international organizations. The fund will be administered by the Center for Cultural Innovation, a nonprofit that provides advocacy and financial support for individuals in the arts.

As wildfires continue to scorch the region, thousands of artists and cultural professionals have been impacted, losing valuable works, archives, and places of employment. The relief fund will provide rapid assistance to individuals affected by the fires, with a focus on distributing funds quickly to those in urgent need.

The fund’s donors include major cultural and philanthropic institutions such as the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Qatar Museums, and the Ford Foundation, along with prominent individuals like Karyn Kohl and Steven Spielberg. The fund is expected to grow as more contributions pour in.

“Los Angeles is a global hub for the arts, and this crisis is a devastating blow to the creative community that drives the city’s cultural economy,” said Katherine E. Fleming, president and CEO of the Getty Trust. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from across the world.”

Starting January 20, affected artists and workers can apply for emergency grants through the Center for Cultural Innovation’s website. The fund will prioritize those with immediate needs, though future allocations may address longer-term recovery efforts.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

OPINION: Governor and City Should Pause on Rebuilding The Palisades

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Venice Stakeholders Association President Mark Ryavec Argues for Fire-Resilient Reforms Before Rebuilding in the Pacific Palisades By Mark Ryavec Governor...

Photo: Jeff Garris
Hard, News

Former SWAT Officer Who Braved Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Loses Everything in Palisades Fire

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Jeff Garris, a retired Pittsburgh SWAT officer celebrated for his heroism during the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, faces a...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Christopher Lee served as Chair of the Rules & Selections Committee that created the process for the 2025 elections within LA’s constraints of no in-person voting
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Democracy Denied?

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Neighborhood Council Elections Mandate That Ballots Be Requested Will Cause Turnout and Participation to Plummet, No In-Person Voting Will Have...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

SUV Set Ablaze Outside Marina del Rey Storage Facility

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Ravenous Flames Consumed the Vehicle By Zach Armstrong An SUV was almost entirely engulfed in flames outside of a Marina...
Hard, News

LAFD Didn’t Deploy Available Firefighters or Water-Carrying Engines Despite Warnings: REPORT

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Defended the Department’s Strategy, Citing the Need to Balance Wildfire Readiness With Increased Citywide 911 Calls...

Photo: The KINN
News, upbeat

Westside Businesses Transform Into Distribution Hubs and Shelters Amid Devastating Fire

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Local businesses and volunteers transform spaces into shelters, donation hubs, and meal services, stepping up to support evacuees and frontline...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Veterinarian Shelters Nearly 40 Pets Amid Devastating Fire: Report

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Annie Harvilicz has turned her Marina del Rey animal hospital into a haven for displaced pets As the Palisades Fire...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Map Shows Where Palisades Homes Were Destroyed or Spared With Images

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Over 5,300 structures have been destroyed with 12,000 threatened by the Palisades Fire, which has already charred 23,713 acres and...

Photo: Instagram: @scvsheriff
Hard, News

Man Impersonating Firefighter Arrested, Details Emerge on Those Killed in Palisades Fire

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

As the Palisades and Eaton fires continue to devastate Southern California, officials have confirmed a combined death toll of 24...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Newsom Issues Executive Order to Expedite Wildfire Recovery, Announces Tax Relief for L.A. County

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Governor Newsom’s order fast-tracks rebuilding efforts, extends price-gouging protections, and provides tax relief to wildfire victims in Los Angeles County...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Cost of New Mar Vista Complex Cut by $1.25M, Now Going for $10.75M

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Completed in 2024, the four-story contemporary building features a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, including the skyline...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR