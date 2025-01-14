Venice Shorts: Democracy Denied?

Neighborhood Council Elections Mandate That Ballots Be Requested Will Cause Turnout and Participation to Plummet, No In-Person Voting Will Have a Chilling Effect on This Grass Roots, All-Volunteer Board

By Nick Antonicello

The decision by Los Angeles city officials and in particular EMPOWER LA as well as the LA City Clerk’s office refusal to stage and sponsor same day voting at a preferred voting location will cause interest, participation and turnout to plummet, as one asks the question, is there a price to democracy here in Los Angeles?

Apparently yes, as the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) struggles to build interest and outreach to stakeholders in a community where the recruitment of candidates and participation has been traditionally, and historically the highest in all of Los Angeles.

Two years ago, incumbent VNC President Brian Averill defeated then Vice-President Daffodil Tyminski 563-392, or just a shade of 1,000 stakeholders voting (955).

Two years earlier, James Murez defeated Averill for the open seat of VNC president 955-810 and two additional candidates receiving 160 votes for a total of 1,925 or some 970 more voters which was a 55% overall decrease in stakeholder participation from 2021.

The 2021 ballot figures were an increase over the 2019 figures that saw then incumbent Ira Koslow defeat Hollie Stenson 1,045-632 for a total of 1,677 votes cast for president.

Christopher Lee, a longtime advocate for the neighborhood council process and candidate for reelection served as chair of the VNC’s Rules & Selections Committee, a body that saw overhaul and turmoil during the current term of office as it’s chair changed three times. Lee, who stepped forward to place a process in effect spoke with Yo! Venice on the challenges of an election process that saw candidate outreach during the most recent holiday season problematic to greater candidate interest.

Unlike in 2021 and 2019, Venice Neighborhood Council elections were held in June with candidates assuming office July 1st.

Below is an interview with Lee on the upcoming elections and how the VNC is doing all that can be done to maximize turnout and participation despite the lack of same day voting and having to apply for a ballot to participate.

Here is the interview:

“I always appreciate your diligence on things VNC related. I share your concern and we are doing our best to get word out given the multiple obstacles that we have encountered this election cycle. We have a direct door mailer prepared to go out, are meeting with the Outreach Committee to increase visibility through other assets, and will be amping up our digital communications in the coming weeks. That all said, I am still concerned about stakeholder participation,” offered Lee.

The bi-annual election for the Venice Neighborhood Council commences when? Explain to residents the process of applying for a ballot & why there isn’t in-person voting?

Per city mandate, all voting for the NC Elections this year is Vote By Mail (VBM). This was made for budget reasons (per the city’s statement) and NC’s were offered an option of an “election” through the City by mail only, or a “Selection” process that allowed for an in-person option. Despite repeated requests to the city to clarify what a “Selection” process entailed, we received little to no clarification other than it was an in-person option that needed to be entirely funded and managed by the NC and that required the use of a neutral third party. Given the limited information to support our decision making process and the limited budget we had allocated for the election, we were unable to proceed forward with a Selection option.

Candidate filing for the VNC closed on December 30th. For stakeholders now looking to participate in voting, the VBM ballot application begins on January 17th and goes through March 9th. Ballots must be postmarked no later than March 18th for consideration in the election. You can file for your ballot both online (this does requiring signing up for an Angeleno account) or via a paper application. Information for both is available on the City Clerk’s website under “VOTING BY MAIL” here: https://clerk.lacity.gov/clerk-services/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/how-vote

The participation rate in these VNC elections has plummeted. Why the decrease in turnout as well as the number of candidates?

This is a personal opinion, and I would attribute the decline in participation in the neighborhood council elections to a lack of efficacy in what the VNC does. The NC’s are designed as advisory bodies to city council – ultimately legislative and administrative power lays with the City, not with the NC’s. Accordingly, the NC’s are paper tigers – we may be raising issues to put city resources towards but entirely lack an effective means of enforcement if the city is unable to direct their resources to support us. We’re also facing a national sentiment of distrust in our governing bodies – there is a sense of disillusionment, especially with younger generations, with our government on the national level that I believe extends to our local government bodies as well. From a more objective perspective, the modest candidate turnout is due to the delay and internal changes of the VNC – first, with the Elections vs Selections process being unclear until a few days before candidate filing opened, it was unclear how we ought to message the elections to our stakeholders. Secondly, a change of Rules + Elections Committee chair during the beginning of elections communications meant an adjustment internally to who was responsible for what.

The LA City Clerk’s office officially runs these elections. What was the reason given for no in-person voting? Was this a financial consideration?

The reason given by the City Clerk for VBM only elections this cycle was financial considerations.

When can a stakeholder apply? Is this a difficult process that will further complicate turnout?

Stakeholders can apply for their VBM ballots from January 17 to March 9. This process is 3 fold (4 fold if applying online). First, a stakeholder must request their ballot. The fastest way to do this will be online via the City Clerk website: https://clerk.lacity.gov/clerk-services/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/how-vote – THIS DOES REQUIRE REGISTERING FOR AN ANGELENO ACCOUNT. Second, they will need to wait to receive their ballot. Once their ballot is received, they will need to fill out and return their ballot by post. This does require stakeholders to be proactive in choosing to participate AND, in the case of registering an Angeleno account, be comfortable with registering for a website service. These details may complicate turnout, especially for less tech savvy stakeholders.

What is the plan set forth by the VNC to ensure maximum turnout?

The VNC is sending out a direct mailer postcard to the postal routes that compose Venice to remind people to request their ballots. In addition, during our Outreach efforts, we will have relevant information at VNC tables setup in the community. A motion is under review to produce lawn signs and banners to increase visibility of the election via physical media. In addition to physical media, we have a robust social media and email communication schedule planned and are actively reaching out to media and community organizations to send out information through as many channels local to Venice as possible.

Is there a specific timeline?

The timeline for voter applications are January 17 to March 9. “Election Day” (I put this in quotes as there is no in person voting and thus this is a postmarked by date) is March 18th. Official results are announced on April 2, 2025.

Will there be in-person efforts to promote the election process?

In-person efforts to promote the election are being discussed with our Outreach Committee. There is a joint meeting on the calendar after which I can provide more concrete information. Outside of the VNC efforts, I’m sure candidates will be doing in-person outreach to their voter bases and communities as well.

Is there any possibility of conducting in-person voting at this point?

There is no possibility of conducting in person voting at this time.

What are three things you want to communicate to the Venice community regarding this election?

Three (3) things that I would like to communicate to the Venice community around this election:

1.) VOTE – the NC system is the closest form of government to us as individuals. By voting and electing officials that represent us, we can strengthen our voice as a community as we approach the City for necessary resources, legislation, and support for our Venice local issues;

2.) GET INVOLVED – the VNC is a volunteer organization and it relies on the efforts of concerned stakeholders that are willing to contribute their time and energy into bettering Venice. Without active participation from our community, we don’t know what the best course of action is for all of us. So if you live, work, own property, or have a community interest in Venice, get involved in a committee, attend our Board meetings, and air your concerns and provide your solutions to what we face as a community;

3.) SHARE ABOUT THE ELECTION – follow us on instagram @venice_nc, sign up for our email list at venicenc.org, and track up to date election information at venicenc.org/elections.

We are here to be your voice to the government and that does not happen without people knowing about the VNC and its function – so sharing about the election and getting more of the people in Venice involved is critical to us a.) spreading awareness of the existence and function of the VNC, and b.) electing a VNC that represents the interests of our diverse community.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council during this term of office. He is a member of the Oceanfront Committee of the VNC. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.