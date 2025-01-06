Two Comedy Shows Coming to Mar Vista Grocery Store

A Curated Selection of Asian and International Groceries Will Be Provided Alongside the Entertainment

Fatty Mart in Mar Vista is set to host back-to-back comedy nights, bringing laughter to its unique indoor patio setting.

First, on Friday, January 31, from 8 to 10 p.m., “The Super Dope Show” will entertain those aged 21 and over. It promises a lineup of comedians including Fanto, Liz Blanc, Cole Klayman, Willie Macc, Benedict Polizzi, Lyall Behrens, and Max Kestenbaum. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Then, on Friday, February 7 from 7 to 8:45 p.m., “Belly Laughs” takes the stage for an 18+ audience. This show will feature a mix of up-and-coming and established comedians such as Toby Kamish, Andrea Abbate, Nish Mehta, Willie Simon, Alia Atkins, Michael Palumbo, Misha Perez, and Curran Sullivan. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for this 1 hour and 45 minutes event.

Both events are hosted at Fatty Mart, a market and restaurant by chef David Kuo, offering a curated selection of Asian and international groceries alongside the entertainment. The store is located at 12210 Venice Blvd.

For more information, go to https://www.fattymart.com/events/event-three-kwp53.