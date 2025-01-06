Gov. Newsom: “New Offshore Drilling Has No Place in California”

The Biden Administration’s Recent Move Safeguards Over 625 Million Acres across the U.S., Including The Pacific Coast of California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised President Biden’s decision to expand protections against offshore oil and gas drilling along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. In a statement, Newsom highlighted that “hundreds of miles of California’s iconic coastline is now fully protected from expanded offshore drilling,” crediting Biden’s action as a boon for “generations to come.”

Biden’s announcement safeguards over 625 million acres across the U.S., including the entire Atlantic coast, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific coasts of Washington, Oregon, and California, and portions of Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea. The White House emphasized that these areas are crucial for coastal communities, marine ecosystems, and local economies dependent on fishing, recreation, and tourism, which would be at risk from oil spills and other drilling-related impacts.

The move is part of Biden’s broader conservation effort, which has now protected more than 670 million acres of America’s lands and waters, surpassing any previous president’s record, according to a statement from The White House. This includes protecting regions significant to Tribal Nations, Indigenous peoples, and various stakeholders.

However, the decision has sparked controversy. President-elect Donald Trump criticized the ban during an interview with Hugh Hewitt, vowing to “unban it immediately” upon taking office. Trump’s previous attempt to reinstate drilling in areas blocked by former President Obama was thwarted by a 2019 court ruling under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which allows presidents to block drilling but not to undo such bans without Congressional action, The Hill reported. Despite this, Trump insisted he has the authority to reverse Biden’s decision, stating, “I have the right to unban it immediately”

Newsom’s response underscores California’s long-standing opposition to offshore drilling, reinforcing the state’s commitment to environmental protection.

“New offshore drilling has no place in California, and the President’s action strengthens our work to protect the coast,” Newsom stated.