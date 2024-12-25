December 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

California Makes 117 Arrests, Recovers $38K Under “Operation Holiday Watch”

The Enforcement Campaign Took Place Across Multiple California Communities

In the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the success of a statewide law enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime. 

The effort, spearheaded by the California Highway Patrol in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, resulted in 117 arrests and the recovery of more than $38,000 in stolen goods. Dubbed Operation Holiday Watch, the enforcement campaign took place on Friday, December 20, across multiple California communities. 

Along with recovering stolen merchandise, officers seized two illegal firearms and retrieved three stolen vehicles. Charges against suspects include petty theft, grand theft, and organized retail crime.

“The state stands committed to protecting consumers, especially during the busiest shopping days of the year,” Governor Newsom said in a press release. “I’m proud of the efforts of CHP and local law enforcement to protect Californians and businesses statewide.”

Key achievements from the operation include the recovery of 767 stolen items, increased law enforcement presence in high-traffic shopping areas, and enhanced partnerships with 56 retailers and 10 law enforcement agencies, including departments from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and Walnut Creek.

“Through proactive operations and collaboration, we delivered a clear message: retail theft will not be tolerated in California,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee in a release.

The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has led over 3,200 investigations since its 2019 inception, resulting in more than 3,500 arrests and the recovery of nearly $51.3 million in stolen goods. Governor Newsom’s administration has invested $1.1 billion to fight crime since 2019, distributing $267 million last year alone to 55 local agencies for crime prevention efforts.

in Hard, News
