December 20, 2024
Photo: MLS.com

Three-Bedroom Bungalow on N Beirut Ave. Lists for $2.8M

A Refinished Chimney Adds a Classic Touch, While Updated Interior Doors Bring a Fresh, Modern Look

A stylishly updated family home at 519 North Beirut Avenue is now on the market, offering a blend of modern comforts and timeless charm for just over $2.8 million.

Located near the Palisades Village and a short bike ride from the beach, this 1,334-square-foot California bungalow features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a host of recent upgrades designed to provide move-in-ready convenience.

The newly landscaped yard enhances the home’s curb appeal, while inside, refinished hardwood floors and remodeled bathrooms with high-end finishes create a warm and luxurious atmosphere. Two skylights, newly installed, fill the interior with natural light, complementing the home’s open and inviting layout.

The house also boasts practical improvements, including a brand-new HVAC system and roof, ensuring energy efficiency and durability. A refinished chimney adds a classic touch, while updated interior doors bring a fresh, modern look.

Additionally, approved RTI plans provide an opportunity to convert the garage into an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) with a kitchenette, bathroom, and separate entrance, offering flexibility for future use.

Listed by Compass real estate agent Laura Brau, the property is situated on a 3,750-square-foot lot. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/519-north-beirut-avenue-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1669811919839502321/.

in News, Real Estate
