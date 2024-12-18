Venice Shorts: Lincoln Blvd.’s “The Colony” Encompasses Twenty Restaurant Selections

Twenty Selections Under One Roof

By Nick Antonicello

With some twenty cuisine selections, The Colony is now up and running located at 461 Lincoln Boulevard here in Venice.

Once an unsightly and dangerous homeless encampment, The Colony has been transformed into a bustling and busy venue for the most eclectic of brands including:

Cucina

Crumbi

Kakkoi

Goop Chicken

Behold Burger

Xenia

Sweet Rose and many others!

It was a festive and party-like atmosphere Thursday evening as this diversified feeding ground plants its roots in the Venice community.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via-email at nantoni@mindspring.com