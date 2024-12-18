AI-Powered Gym “Fred Fitness” to Debut in Santa Monica

Fred Fitness Is Part of a Broader Partnership With Clever Fit and Egym, Which Recently Secured $200 Million in Growth Capital

Fred Fitness, a gym offering fully AI-driven personalized workouts, is set to open its doors in January 2025 at 1344 4th Street. The company is backed by European fitness giant Clever Fit and powered by EGYM’s advanced AI technology.

Fred Fitness is the brainchild of Alfred Enzensberger, founder of Clever Fit, and EGYM CEO Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer. The gym’s concept centers on EGYM’s proprietary AI system, which adapts workout plans to individual progress, offering a level of precision and customization unmatched by traditional personal trainers.

The facility will integrate strength, cardio, and functional training using Matrix Cardio Equipment, EGYM Genius systems, and other advanced tools. Members can access personalized workouts and track their progress through the Fred Fitness app, which connects all gym features.

Fred Fitness is part of a broader partnership with Clever Fit and EGYM, which recently secured $200 million in growth capital and reached a valuation of over $1 billion. The Santa Monica location marks the concept’s U.S. debut, with plans for rapid expansion through franchising.