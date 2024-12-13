December 13, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath

Franklin Fire Update: Over 4,000 Acres Scorched, Nearly 2,000 Personnel Deployed

Road Closures Remain in Place, Including Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes

The Franklin Fire, as of Thursday, December 12 at 6 p.m., has burned 4,035 acres, destroyed seven structures, and damaged nine others, with containment now at 20%, according to the office of LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. The fire continues to impact Malibu and nearby areas, but progress is being made thanks to the efforts of nearly 2,000 emergency personnel and 13 federal, state, and local agencies.

Residents along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) have begun returning home as containment efforts advance. Evacuation orders have been lifted east of Las Flores Canyon, including the Topanga and Sunset Mesa zones, while areas west of Las Flores Canyon to Sweetwater Mesa, and west of Serra Road to Puerco Canyon, are being repopulated under evacuation warning status. However, regions west of Sweetwater Mesa and Serra Road remain under full evacuation orders with no access allowed.

Road closures remain in place, including Topanga Canyon Boulevard (open only to local traffic), Malibu Canyon (from Mulholland to PCH), and Las Virgenes (from Mulholland to PCH). The Malibu and Topanga Canyon libraries, Placerita Canyon Park, and the Getty Villa are closed, and schools in Malibu are also shuttered for the day.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath emphasized the importance of following public safety instructions and evacuation orders to ensure a safe and orderly return for residents. “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and cooperation with these measures is critical to saving lives,” Horvath stated.

For updated information, residents are encouraged to monitor emergency alerts at lacounty.gov/emergency and follow updates from agencies like @LACoFDPIO, @LASDHQ, and @CountyofLA on social media. Local radio stations, such as 99.1FM KBUU, are also providing updates.

in Hard, News
