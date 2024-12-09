December 10, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Man Arrested for Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO in NYC Has Ties to Santa Monica

Suspect Found with Ghost Gun, Manifesto, and Fake IDs in Pennsylvania

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday after an intensive search for the man who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 4 in New York City. 

The murder has stoked online anger at insurance companies, with many people sharing stories of being refused coverage by UnitedHealthcare and other companies after the death of Thompson. 

Despite the efforts of the NYPD and the FBI, Mangione was arrested because someone recognized him at a McDonalds in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and called the police. 

Mangione was born in Baltimore, Maryland to a wealthy family, but information has surfaced that he has ties to Santa Monica and Stanford College. He worked as a summer counselor as part of a program at Stanford, according to CNN, and worked at True Car, an online car sales website as a data engineer starting in 2020, according to his now deleted LinkedIn account. 

True Car’s spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that Mangione was at one point employed by the company, but has not worked for True Car since 2023. 

True Car is based in Santa Monica and the company’s LinkedIn page states “TrueCar has built a trusted brand and a strong reputation for providing consumers with useful tools, research, market context, and pricing transparency as they embark on their car-buying journey.”

The suspect was found in possession of a ghost gun and silencer, a manifesto, several fake IDs, and a passport, according to multiple media accounts. His Twitter account has a Pokemon character, a shirtless photo, and an x-ray of someone’s back with three pins in it. Mangione reportedly moved from Honolulu because of severe back pain that he was enduring before he had back surgery. 

The “manifesto” is a document that explained his motives and stated that he had “ill will towards corporations” and “These parasites had it coming, I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.”, as quoted by CNN according to police officers who had seen the document. 

Both the state of Pennsylvania and New York City have charged Mangione. New York City has charged him with one count of murder, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm, one count of possessing a forged instrument, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Pennsylvania has charged him with forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of crime, and false identification to law enforcement

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offers the Most Revolutionary Music Education

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

Sign Up Now at Venice.SchoolofRock.com Sign Up Now at https://t.co/Tfq21BE64A pic.twitter.com/RM7UyiZrTe — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 10, 2024

Photo: Instagram: @vdgn
Hard, News

A Shoplifter Robbed This Venice Beach Store. It Created A Clothing Line Because Of It

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

The “Wanted” Collection Includes T-Shirts, Hoodies, Beanies, Shorts, and Pants, All Featuring a Cartoonish Depiction of the Suspect A Venice...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Baja Builds Out New Outdoor Seating Area

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

Longtime Venice Locale Finalizing Major Upgrade for Customers  By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina, the longtime Mexican restaurant located on Washington...
News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in December, offering guests and the public a...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights From Annual Venice Canal Holiday Boat Parade

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down the Canals For The Annual Celebration A Series of Festive Rafts Floated Down...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Cow’s End Cafe Complete New Renovations

December 8, 2024

Read more
December 8, 2024

The Iconic Coffee Shop and Meeting Place Has a Fresh New Look By Nick Antonicello The Cow’s End, located in...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Winston House, a Signature Music Venue and Restaurant of Venice Beach, to Close After Three Years

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Through the Years, a Multitude of Influential Artists Have Collaborated With the Venue Including Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan By...
Hard, News

CD-11 Councilwoman Park Launches 2026 Reelection Bid

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Freshman LA Council Member Aggressively Raising Reelection Dollars for Her Campaign By Nick Antonicello LA City Councilmember Traci Park has...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Newhouse Expected to Enter State Senate Race to Succeed Ben Allen

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

The Soon-To-Be Candidate Apparently Is Formulating His Campaign Staff and Will Focus On the Environment, Public Safety and Other Quality-Of-Life...
News, Video

(Video) Safely Home Again Finds Care For Those Returning From Hospitals or Rehabilitation

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Go To SafelyHomeAgain.com For More Information Go To https://t.co/HBLE077zCX For More Information pic.twitter.com/LmvRqZL45Z — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 5, 2024

Photo: Instagram: @si.monla
Dining, News

This Venice Restaurant Made LA Times’ 101 Best Restaurants in LA

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

The Menu Showcases Striking Seafood Dishes, Such as Surf Clams in Culantro Leche de Tigre and Shrimp Dumplings Si! Mon,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Apartment Building to Be Replaced by Affordable Housing Under Mayor Initiative: Report

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Plans for the Five-Story Building Include 42 One- And Two-Bedroom Apartments A six-unit apartment building in Mar Vista is set...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR