Mar Vista Apartment Building to Be Replaced by Affordable Housing Under Mayor Initiative: Report

A six-unit apartment building in Mar Vista is set to be replaced with new affordable housing as part of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s Executive Directive 1, which prioritizes the creation of affordable units across the city, according to a report from Urbanize LA.

The proposed development, spearheaded by Thomas Beadel, will be located at 12442 W. Pacific Avenue, south of Venice Boulevard. Plans for the five-story building include 42 one- and two-bedroom apartments designated for moderate-, low-, and very low-income households. No on-site parking will be provided, according to Urbanize LA.

To facilitate the project, Beadel’s development is seeking density bonus incentives that allow for a larger structure than typically permitted by local zoning regulations in exchange for affordable housing commitments.

Stockton Architects, the firm designing the project, has envisioned a contemporary low-rise structure featuring a painted stucco facade, according to renderings submitted with the application, as reported by Urbanize.

Beadel and Stockton Architects are actively working on similar projects under Executive Directive 1 in neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles, including North Hollywood and Sawtelle.