December 5, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Earth

Mar Vista Apartment Building to Be Replaced by Affordable Housing Under Mayor Initiative: Report

Plans for the Five-Story Building Include 42 One- And Two-Bedroom Apartments

A six-unit apartment building in Mar Vista is set to be replaced with new affordable housing as part of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s Executive Directive 1, which prioritizes the creation of affordable units across the city, according to a report from Urbanize LA.

The proposed development, spearheaded by Thomas Beadel, will be located at 12442 W. Pacific Avenue, south of Venice Boulevard. Plans for the five-story building include 42 one- and two-bedroom apartments designated for moderate-, low-, and very low-income households. No on-site parking will be provided, according to Urbanize LA.

To facilitate the project, Beadel’s development is seeking density bonus incentives that allow for a larger structure than typically permitted by local zoning regulations in exchange for affordable housing commitments.

Stockton Architects, the firm designing the project, has envisioned a contemporary low-rise structure featuring a painted stucco facade, according to renderings submitted with the application, as reported by Urbanize.

Beadel and Stockton Architects are actively working on similar projects under Executive Directive 1 in neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles, including North Hollywood and Sawtelle.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

Photo: CDPH
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Raw Farm Sales Suspended, All Products Recalled, LA Public Health Issues Warning

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Multiple Detections of Bird Flu at Facility Cause Statewide Recall of All Products The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out The Freshly-Revamped Santa Monica Hotel

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

More Info at SantaMonicaHotel.com More Info at https://t.co/iEAhilbDle pic.twitter.com/jRiFwLrnnY — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 4, 2024
News, upbeat

California’s CARE Court Program Expands Statewide to Address Mental Health

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

In Nine Counties That Implemented the Program Initially, More Than 1,400 Individuals Have Been Connected to Treatment and Housing Plans...
News, upbeat

Post 283 Legion Seeks Volunteers for Rose Bowl Parade Float

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

This Year’s Float Celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the United States Army Post 283 of the American Legion is inviting...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Linus Bike to Shutter Venice Storefront After 18 Years

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Founded in 2007 in Venice by Adam McDermott and Chad Kushner, Linus Has Blossomed Into an International Brand By Zach...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Campers Continue to Congregate at 4th & Rose

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

Neighbors and Residents Agitated By The Vehicles  By Nick Antonicello A longtime, permanently parked vehicle (white school bus)still exists at...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Hannah Kobayashi, Missing Woman Whose Father Committed Suicide Near LAX, Seen Crossing Into Mexico: LAPD

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Kobayashi’s Disappearance Drew National Attention After She Failed to Communicate With Friends and Family Following Her Arrival in Los Angeles...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: VNC Candidate Filings Open for 2025 Election

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

All Twenty-One Board Seats up for Grabs as Election Is Scheduled for March By Nick Antonicello The bi-annual election of...
News

(Video) Sports at Vistamar School

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Teams consistently make CIF-SS playoffs and Girls Varsity...
News, upbeat

17th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive Returns This Weekend

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Donations Will Benefit Kids in Venice, Culver City, Santa Monica, Oakwood, Westchester, and Marina Del ReyThe 17th Annual Muscle Beach...

Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Dell Homeless Housing Revisions to Be Heard by Coastal Commission

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

CCC Will Hear Redesignation and Rezoning in December in Newport Beach By Nick Antonicello Despite overwhelming and consistent local opposition...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Injury Collision Reported at W Sunset & Brooktree Intersection

November 29, 2024

Read more
November 29, 2024

Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

33-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Listed for $23M

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR