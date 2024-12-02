(Video) Vistamar School – for early December

Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Teams consistently make CIF-SS playoffs and Girls Varsity Volleyball made it to the 4th round of playoffs this year. Individual athletes win MVP and other honors in their league and have earned scholarships and invitations to join collegiate athletic programs across the country. Naomi B. talks about the coaching and camaraderie during her experience playing Volleyball at Vistamar. More information at vistamarschool.org/admissions

Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Naomi B. talks about the coaching and camaraderie during her experience playing Volleyball at Vistamar. More information at https://t.co/swd4C1QQD7 pic.twitter.com/iRMm57RVWm — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) December 2, 2024