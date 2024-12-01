17th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive Returns This Weekend

Donations Will Benefit Kids in Venice, Culver City, Santa Monica, Oakwood, Westchester, and Marina Del Rey



The 17th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive will take place Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at Muscle Beach Venice from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Venice Paparrazi. Organizers aim to make this year’s event the largest yet, rallying the community to support children in need across several Westside neighborhoods.

The event, produced by Joe Wheatley Productions (JWP) and Icon Muscle, in partnership with World Gym International, will collect new, unwrapped toys valued at $20 or more. All donations will be delivered immediately following the event by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division to their “Winter Wonderland Distribution Drive,” benefiting kids in Venice, Culver City, Santa Monica, Oakwood, Westchester, and Marina del Rey.

Attendees can enjoy a festive atmosphere, including meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and his “lovely elvettes,” photo opportunities, product giveaways from Legendary Foods, and red carpet interviews. A special ceremony will take place at 1 p.m., featuring certificates of appreciation presented by City Councilwoman Traci Park to event sponsors.

Limited-edition event T-shirts will also be available, with proceeds supporting the drive.