November 21, 2024
Photo: Google Earth

Collision at Washington and Marcasel Leads to Injuries: Report

Investigators Are Working to Determine the Circumstances

Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a reported collision at the intersection of Washington Place and Marcasel Avenue, according to Local Accident Reports. 

The incident, which was called in at approximately 7:27 p.m., prompted a swift response from first responders to assess injuries and manage the scene.

Initial reports indicated injuries, though authorities have yet to confirm the number of individuals or vehicles involved or the extent of the injuries sustained, according to LAR. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash and to ensure the intersection is safe for continued traffic.

At the time of this writing, further updates regarding the condition of those involved and the progress of the investigation are expected as more details emerge.

