Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old woman last seen in the Culver City area.

Michelle Lerner, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last spotted on foot near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Lerner is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white puffy jacket with fur on the hood, a red shirt, dark-colored pants, and three long necklaces.

Authorities are concerned for her safety and are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6202.