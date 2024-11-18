November 19, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Full-Circle Festival Returns to Honor Late Mar Vista Potter and Activist

The Festival Will Feature Offerings From Beachside Bungalow Spa, Massage Sessions and Live Music

The 12th Annual Full-Circle Festival, a holiday show and sale celebrating handmade arts and crafts, will take place on November 23 and 24 at Full-Circle Pottery in Mar Vista. The two-day event, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, will showcase pottery, jewelry, metalwork, and glass art created by Los Angeles artisans.

Visitors can enjoy pottery and forging demonstrations throughout the weekend, and the first attendees will receive a free ceramic gift while supplies last. The festival will also feature offerings from Beachside Bungalow Spa, massage sessions by licensed therapist Sami Kally, and live music by Samur Khouja on Sunday afternoon.

This year’s event highlights Full-Circle Pottery’s studio members, including co-owners Patty Housen and Liz Rosenblatt, who will present both functional and decorative ceramic pieces created using techniques like mishima, nerikomi, and wax resist. The festival will also include works from other studios, such as Authentic Forgeries, Emerald Street Design, and Studio Roja.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in honor of Linda Mechanic, a Mar Vista potter and activist who died of the Ovarian Cancer at age 50, according to a GoFundMe post. Funds will be raised through a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and a portion of pottery sales. 

The raffle drawing will take place at 4 p.m. on November 24, though participants do not need to be present to win.

Full-Circle Pottery, located at 12023 Venice Blvd., also offers pottery classes and therapeutic clay sessions for adults and children.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

SMPD Investigate Booby Trap Incident on Exposition Boulevard

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Incident Prompted a Response From the Los Angeles County Bomb Squad and Led to Felony Charges A 61-year-old man...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

Here’s Who The Lakers Will Honor Next With a Statue Outside Crypto.com Arena: Report

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Before Coaching, He Was an NBA Player for a Decade, Spending Five Seasons With the Lakers and Winning a Championship...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Library Parking Lot Cleaned & Cleared of Tents and RVs

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

City Officials Are Diligent and Swift in Removing Encampments in Parking Lot to the Delight of Parents With School-Age Children ...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News

Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard  Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...
Food & Drink, News

CDC Issues Warning of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

1 Dead, 39 Sickened in Multistate E. Coli Outbreak  A multistate outbreak of E. coli infections has been linked to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: What Is the Fate of the Beachfront Pagodas at OFW?

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

WPA-Inspired Structures Deserving of Landmark Status By Nick Antonicello As the City of Los Angeles prepares for three major sporting...
News, upbeat

Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Returning for 13th Annual Celebration

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

It Features Street Closures East of Pacific Avenue to Accommodate Performances, Food Offerings, and the Festive Atmosphere A beloved tradition...
News, Video

(Video) Plaque Apologizing for Racist Policies Unveiled Outside Santa Monica City Hall

November 15, 2024

Read more
November 15, 2024

In Addition to the Plaque, the City of Santa Monica is Set to Include Racial Inclusion as Part of its...
News, Video

(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.
News, upbeat

Travel Guide Highlights Venice Beach in Debut Under New Ownership

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The Guide Also Introduces Lost In’s Top Five, a New Feature That Curates Local Recommendations Based on the Unique Tastes...
Hard news, News

California Corrections Officer Arrested For Showing Nude Photograph to Minors

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

He Has No Prior Criminal Record, According to Authorities By Zach Armstrong A worker for the California Department of Corrections...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
News

Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found in Texas, Family Disputes LAPD’s Closure of the Case

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Family Questions Authenticity of Inflammatory Social Media Posts The events in the case of Chanel Maya Banks, the Playa Vista-based...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR