Full-Circle Festival Returns to Honor Late Mar Vista Potter and Activist

The 12th Annual Full-Circle Festival, a holiday show and sale celebrating handmade arts and crafts, will take place on November 23 and 24 at Full-Circle Pottery in Mar Vista. The two-day event, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, will showcase pottery, jewelry, metalwork, and glass art created by Los Angeles artisans.

Visitors can enjoy pottery and forging demonstrations throughout the weekend, and the first attendees will receive a free ceramic gift while supplies last. The festival will also feature offerings from Beachside Bungalow Spa, massage sessions by licensed therapist Sami Kally, and live music by Samur Khouja on Sunday afternoon.

This year’s event highlights Full-Circle Pottery’s studio members, including co-owners Patty Housen and Liz Rosenblatt, who will present both functional and decorative ceramic pieces created using techniques like mishima, nerikomi, and wax resist. The festival will also include works from other studios, such as Authentic Forgeries, Emerald Street Design, and Studio Roja.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in honor of Linda Mechanic, a Mar Vista potter and activist who died of the Ovarian Cancer at age 50, according to a GoFundMe post. Funds will be raised through a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and a portion of pottery sales.

The raffle drawing will take place at 4 p.m. on November 24, though participants do not need to be present to win.

Full-Circle Pottery, located at 12023 Venice Blvd., also offers pottery classes and therapeutic clay sessions for adults and children.