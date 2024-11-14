California Corrections Officer Arrested For Showing Nude Photograph to Minors

He Has No Prior Criminal Record, According to Authorities

By Zach Armstrong

A worker for the California Department of Corrections has been arrested after allegedly showing a nude photograph to multiple minors around the Santa Monica Pier, SMPD announced.

Benjamin Bush, 46-year-old resident of Kern County, stood outside Pacific Park around 7 pm on Sept. 18 when police say he intentionally showed multiple 9-year-old victims a nude photograph of himself. Prior to that incident, Bush was allegedly seen displaying the same photo to an unidentified juvenile inside Playland Arcade

After an investigation, Bush was arrested on Oct. 29 for Child Annoyance and Distributing Harmful Matter to a Minor. Bush was also identified as a corrections employee for the California Correctional Institution, Tehachapi. He has no prior criminal record, according to authorities.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying other similar incidents involving the suspect.

Anyone with information about this person or investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Baker at Sean.Baker@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Haro at David.Haro@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427.