November 11, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department

LASD Searches For Missing Man Last Seen in Marina del Rey

According to Family Members, There Are Concerns He May Be Planning to Leave the Country

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Christian Xavier Womack, a 32-year-old man last seen in Marina del Rey. Womack was reported missing after he was last observed at around 10:50 p.m. on November 5 on the 13900 block of Marquesas Way.

Womack is described as a Black male, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his chest and both arms. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

According to family members, Womack suffers from depression, and there are concerns he may be planning to leave the country. His family is anxious about his well-being and is appealing to the community for any information that could aid in his safe return.

The LASD Missing Persons Unit urges anyone with information on Womack’s whereabouts to contact them at (323) 890-5500.

Individuals who wish to provide tips anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or visiting the website lacrimestoppers.org.

