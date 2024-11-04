“The Oakwood Residence” in Venice Beach Hits Market at $4.3M

The Home’s Design Focuses on Organic, Monochromatic Elements

A newly listed property at 1008 Oakwood Avenue, priced at $4.3 million, is a gated, 3,308-square-foot residence offering four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a blend of minimalist style and modern functionality.

Dubbed “The Oakwood Residence,” the home’s design focuses on organic, monochromatic elements. Expansive glass walls in the open-plan kitchen, dining, living, and den areas open up to outdoor lounges, al fresco dining areas, and a plunge pool. Provence-inspired landscaping and a fire pit provide an inviting setting for gatherings or relaxation.

An architectural staircase leads to the primary suite, which features an A-frame ceiling, fireplace, large walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath. The suite’s balcony offers views of the California sunset, while a private rooftop deck with lush surroundings completes the upper level. Three additional guest bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a laundry room round out the upstairs space.

The property is listed by Sam Plouchart and Chloe Simon of Sotheby’s International Realty.



For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/1008-oakwood-avenue-venice-ca-90291/1667477932759714001/.