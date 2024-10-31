November 1, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo Credit: Google Earth

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement with Beverly Hills, resolving accusations that the city obstructed the opening of an abortion clinic, violating state reproductive rights laws. Specifically, the agreement alleges that the city of Beverly Hills violated the State Constitution, Article I, sections 1 and 1.1, and the state law, the Reproductive Privacy Act, Health and Safety Code section 123460. 

The stipulated judgment, filed today, mandates comprehensive compliance measures, including training and reporting, to ensure adherence to California’s reproductive healthcare laws. You can use these links to read the full text of the complaint and the judgment

Rob Bonta’s social media statement said, “We’re holding Beverly Hills accountable for preventing a reproductive health clinic from opening and failing to protect CA’s constitutional right to abortion. Reproductive healthcare is a fundamental right. My office will always defend that right.”

In September 2022, DuPont Clinic, an abortion provider based in Washington, D.C., sought to open a location in Beverly Hills. Despite publicly supporting reproductive rights, Beverly Hills officials allegedly imposed significant barriers that ultimately prevented DuPont from establishing its clinic. 

Attorney General Bonta expressed concern over the city’s actions, stating, “It is troubling that, even here in California, Beverly Hills officials have taken actions reminiscent of those in extremist red states by illegally interfering with… a new reproductive healthcare clinic.”

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an investigation, finding that city officials actively worked to hinder DuPont’s efforts by delaying permits and pressuring the property owner to terminate the clinic’s lease. City leaders, including the former mayor, reportedly cited false security concerns, claiming without evidence that the clinic would attract bomb threats and “lone-wolf” attacks, leading the building owner, Douglas Emmett, to end the lease with DuPont.

Under the stipulated judgment, Beverly Hills will take several steps to ensure compliance with state laws protecting reproductive healthcare rights. The city will be required to:

  • Implement training on the California Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, the federal FACE Act, and California’s protections for reproductive healthcare.
  • Conduct regular training for city employees on reproductive healthcare rights and post training materials publicly.
  • Appoint a Reproductive Compliance Officer to oversee compliance and ensure training and reporting requirements are met.
  • Develop a complaint process for potential violations of reproductive rights, reporting findings to the DOJ annually for five years.

“This first-of-its-kind agreement will ensure that the City abides by comprehensive training and education of reproductive healthcare laws,” said Bonta, emphasizing that the agreement will serve as a benchmark for other municipalities.

The court-approved judgment concludes the DOJ’s inquiry, and Beverly Hills must comply with all measures specified in the agreement to uphold California’s commitment to reproductive healthcare access.

The city responded with a statement on its website, which says, “The City of Beverly Hills and the State Attorney General’s Office have entered into a stipulated judgment regarding the planned opening of the reproductive health services facility ‘DuPont Clinic’ in Beverly Hills. 

The stipulated judgment contains no admission or finding of wrongdoing, and the City will not be subject to any fines or penalties. In the agreed-upon filing, the stipulated judgment also cannot be referenced in any current or future litigation.

“The City cooperated fully with the Attorney General’s investigation, and the evidence presented demonstrated that the City did not interfere with the planned opening of the clinic and the decision to rescind DuPont Clinic’s lease was not made by the City of Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “We disagree with the allegations in the Attorney General’s complaint.”

Per its agreement with the Attorney General’s Office, the City will develop a training module for select employees and elected officials regarding compliance with state and federal reproductive healthcare law.

“Beverly Hills is already home to medical facilities that offer complete reproductive health services,” added Mayor Friedman. “The City reaffirms and pledges that it did not and will not discriminate against any reproductive healthcare provider and strongly supports a woman’s right to choose.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...

Photo: ARCANE
News, upbeat

L.A. Artist to Discuss Debut Exhibit With Morleigh Steinberg at ARCANE Space

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Event Will Give Attendees a Chance to Engage With Maskrey, Whose Solo Debut Exhibition Opens Nov. 2 Los Angeles-based...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Instagram: @orla_santamonica
Dining, News

Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Doumani House” in Marina Del Rey Designed by Sculptor Robert Graham Lists for $17.5M

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Features Include a Music Room With a Steel-Etched Window and a Dining Area With a Dale Chihuly Chandelier “Doumani House”,...
Hard, News

Here’s Why West L.A. Stunk So Bad This Week

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Coastal Communities Were Blanketed by an Intense Smell Brought on by an Oceanic Phenomena Sarena Snider had just returned to...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Unveil New Dog Park with Community Celebration

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Attendees Can Enter Their Pets in a Doggie Fall Fashion Show, With Prizes From Local Businesses The City of Santa...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Petition Launched to Stop Sale of Venice’s Friendship Baptist Church

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Congregants were recently made aware that the church property at 606 Broadway Street was listed for sale Members of Venice’s...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @yovenicenews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
Hard, News

OPINION: Unpacking the Social Inequities of a Gentrified Paradise

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Gentrification, as Noel Seriale Writes, Is at the Root of How Venice Faces Displacement, Deepening Income Inequality, Homelessness, and a...
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR