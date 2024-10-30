October 30, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Petition Launched to Stop Sale of Venice’s Friendship Baptist Church

Congregants were recently made aware that the church property at 606 Broadway Street was listed for sale

Members of Venice’s Friendship Baptist Church are rallying to prevent the sale of their nearly century-old place of worship, which they claim is being sold without their consent. 

Founded in 1927, Friendship Baptist Church has served as a cornerstone of Venice’s African American community for more than 70 years. The church’s history is deeply tied to its founders, Reverend L.C. Clayton and Mother Bessie M. Clayton, along with their daughters, known as “The Clayton Sisters.”

Congregants were recently made aware that the church property at 606 Broadway Street was listed for sale, allegedly by a trustee without the congregation’s approval.

The sale follows the 2023 closure of the church, which some members believe was influenced by the trustee who subsequently put the property on the market. The church has remained listed for 109 days with an asking price of $6 million. The listing describes the property as “a rare offering of two contiguous parcels” with potential for redevelopment into residential units. 

The property’s listing agent declined to comment on the conflict. 

Current congregants and supporters have launched a petition to halt the sale, emphasizing the church’s significance in the community and its role in Venice’s cultural heritage.

In an effort to save their church, members have organized on social media and encouraged the public to sign a petition, found here: https://www.change.org/p/halt-the-unlawful-sale-of-friendship-baptist-church-help-preserve-another-venice-legacy?recruiter=1356000281&recruited_by_id=71e431c0-93ec-11ef-9339-833fdbf9f600&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_medium=copylink

This would not be the first time Venice has seen a historic church sold for redevelopment. 

In March 2023, Oakwood Baptist Church, another local institution, was sold to Community Corporation of Santa Monica, a developer specializing in low-income housing. Despite a 2021 city council designation of the church as a historic monument, the property was sold for $11.8 million.

