Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Eclectic Bikini & Wrap Gallery Offers Beach Goers Chic & Cool

The Fashion King Gallery, Formerly Known as Shop Fashion Factory, Is Where Fashion and Art Meet

By Nick Antonicello

Nestled away in a corner just north of the basketball courts you will find the place for outdoor wear, bikinis and other sophisticated accessories that will make you stand out in the fun and sun of Venice.

Located specifically at 2601 Oceanfront, the Fashion King Gallery, formerly known as Shop Fashion Factory is where a dazzling display of fashion and art meet here in Venice.

With an exclusive design selection at affordable prices, your host is Sarah Sublime, herself a Venice local.

For each garment is an expression of the moment of change within you.

With a motto of “to wear clothes as you would wear yourself,” this collection of hundreds of swimwear selections makes for an interesting moment in time as you tour this unique offering of beach wear art.

Call 310-392-0502 for hours of operation and locals are welcome!

Ask for Sarah and she will give you the grand tour!

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things cool at the beach. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

