Photo: Instagram

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You

The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers’ World Series games against the Yankees starting this Friday, offering fans a lively spot to gather and support LA’s home team. Bar-goers can catch every play on TV while enjoying special deals, including 50% off drinks during LA Dodger Hour, which runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: The Rose Venice

Artelice Patisserie is rolling out its Halloween-inspired pastries this weekend, offering a sweet twist for the season. Each dessert brings together festive flavors and intricate layers:

  • Pumpkin: Vanilla mousse with pumpkin crème brûlée, caramelized apple, Madagascar vanilla insert, pecan crunch, and caramel sponge.
  • Ghost: Lemon and vanilla cream cheese mousse with a passionfruit and fresh mango insert, coconut crunch, and a vanilla almond sable base.
  • Skeleton: Vanilla mousse with pecan crémeux, pecan caramel, pecan crunch, and vanilla sponge.
Photo Credit: Artelice Patisserie

Perfect for a spooky treat, these limited-edition pastries are available throughout the weekend so it’s a good time to stock up. 

Ronan is hosting a festive pumpkin-decorating party for families on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kids can enjoy crafting their own pumpkin creations while munching on pizza.

Each $30 ticket, available through OpenTable, includes a kid’s pizza and a pumpkin, with plenty of decorating supplies provided (no sharp tools involved). Adults can enjoy the restaurant’s regular menu, including tiki cocktails from the bar, which will be open during the event.

While ticket purchase is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome, with additional food and drinks available for purchase on-site.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
