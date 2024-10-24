Fatty Mart to Hold Día de los Muertos Dinner Party

Tickets Will Include Food, Three Drink Vouchers, and a Loteria Bingo Card

A celebration of Día de los Muertos is set to take place on Saturday, November 2, at Fatty Mart in Mar Vista.

The event, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PDT, will feature authentic Mexican street food, drinks, and activities, including face painting and a raffle with prizes. Attendees can enjoy traditional Mexican beverages such as Micheladas, Passionfruit Mimosas, and Agua Frescas, as well as a menu that includes sopes, taquitos, street tacos, esquites, and fresh guacamole with chips.

Tickets, which include all food, three drink vouchers, and a Loteria bingo card, are available now. Loteria, a traditional Mexican game of chance, will be part of the evening’s entertainment, offering guests the opportunity to win prizes.



Fatty Mart is located at 12204 Venice Blvd. More information can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-los-muertos-tickets-1050222412507?aff=oddtdtcreator.