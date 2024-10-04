October 4, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Arts

Venice Arts to Host Gala Honoring Founding Director, Welcomes New Executive Director

Founded in 1993 by Warshafsky and a Group of Volunteers, Venice Arts Has Grown From a Small Initiative Into a Renowned Media Arts Education Organization

Venice Arts will celebrate its founding director, Lynn Warshafsky, and welcome Jaime Zavala as its new executive director at its annual Gala on November 2, 2024. The event will honor Warshafsky’s 30-year legacy of leadership and community impact while marking the beginning of a new chapter for the nonprofit organization.

Founded in 1993 by Warshafsky and a group of volunteers, Venice Arts has grown from a small initiative into a renowned media arts education organization that serves economically disadvantaged youth across Los Angeles. The organization offers free media arts education programs in photography, filmmaking, animation, and narrative illustration, as well as college pathways and creative career development. Through these programs, Venice Arts has transformed the lives of thousands of young people, many of whom have gone on to earn prestigious accolades, including recognition as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

“Lynn’s tireless dedication to youth development through storytelling and self-expression has built Venice Arts into a transformative force,” the organization stated in a press release. Warshafsky played a pivotal role in launching local and international documentary projects, expanding the reach of Venice Arts from California to communities around the world.

The Gala will also introduce Jaime Zavala, who brings a strong background in youth development and social justice, as the organization’s new executive director.

The event will feature live jazz from Santa Monica High School musicians, an auction of photography donated by prominent photographers, and work created by Venice Arts students. 

Funds raised from the Gala will support full scholarships for low-income youth participating in Venice Arts’ Media Arts Education & Mentoring programs and will also benefit the Center for Creative Workforce Equity, which provides education and early career support to young people facing barriers to the creative sector.

The Gala will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Venice Arts’ campus at 13445 Beach Avenue, Venice, CA. Proceeds will help sustain the organization’s mission of providing free arts education to underserved youth in Los Angeles.

